Dorothy Trailer Out: Keerthy Suresh Leads Karthik Subbaraj's Action-Packed Revenge Drama

Keerthy Suresh takes the lead in Karthik Subbaraj's new movie Dorothy, and the makers just dropped the trailer. The video clearly shows we are in for a hardcore action-revenge entertainer. The movie hits the big screens on September 25. Dorothy is a special milestone as it is Karthik Subbaraj's tenth directorial venture. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is handling the soundtrack. Fans already gave a massive thumbs-up to the title teaser and posters released earlier. Sakthi Film Factory has bagged the Tamil Nadu distribution rights for the film.

The teaser gives off major thrill, action, and revenge vibes. Keerthy Suresh plays the title role, while actors Sananth and Rishikanth also play key characters. The movie will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. When Karthik Subbaraj shared the first look on social media, he mentioned that he had this story in his mind for a very long time.

Fans have sky-high expectations for this one, especially since Keerthy Suresh is playing the main lead again after Revolver Rita. On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj's last release was Retro starring Suriya. That movie came with massive pre-release hype but failed to make a big impact at the box office. Now, with his tenth film Dorothy, the director is back to showcase his unique storytelling style that carved his special place in Tamil cinema.

This movie also marks the very first collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Ilaiyaraaja. Before Retro, the director delivered Jigarthanda DoubleX, which won massive praise from both audiences and critics. The stellar performances by Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Nimisha Sajayan were a huge plus for that film.