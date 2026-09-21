Bengaluru Ejipura Flyover: 10 Years, 6 Cms Later, Bengaluru Still Waits For This 2.5 Km Stretch!

Bengaluru residents have waited 10 long years for the 2.5 km Ejipura flyover. The city finished massive Metro and Airport projects in this time, and Karnataka saw six Chief Ministers change, but this flyover remains incomplete.

The Ejipura flyover in Silicon City Bengaluru is making history as one of the most delayed projects in the country. Workers have dragged this 2.5 km flyover construction for 10 years now. Officials highly doubt they will finish the work by December this year.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials promised citizens a December deadline for this project. Ground reality shows a completely different picture though.

Contractors started this project grandly on May 4, 2017, and they originally planned to finish it by 2019. Administrative failures and contractor negligence have kept this project crawling even after a decade.

Bigger projects finished while Ejipura flyover struggled:

Bengaluru actually completed much bigger projects in record time right in front of our eyes.

Yellow Metro Line: The government started the 19.15 km Yellow Metro line with 16 stations in 2017, and they opened it for public use by August 2025.

Kempegowda International Airport T2 Terminal: Authorities began the grand ₹5,000 crore T2 Airport project in October 2018, and they finished it in just 5 years by 2023.

The government finished massive and complex projects on time, but they cannot bring this tiny 2.50 km Ejipura flyover back on track. Karnataka saw exactly 6 Chief Ministers change since 2017, but the flyover pillars remain exactly the same! Local residents and daily commuters face absolute hell in traffic jams every single day because of this mess.