Woman Biker Rides On Delhi Roads In Saree, Men Make Way And Cheer Her (WATCH)

A woman biker riding through Delhi's busy roads in a saree captured a series of heartening encounters, with men moving aside, auto-rickshaw drivers giving her way and commuters even cheering her on. Delhi-based biker Siya shared a compilation of her rides on Instagram, documenting the reactions she encountered as she confidently navigated crowded streets dressed in a saree.

In clip after clip, Siya can be seen manoeuvring her motorcycle through packed roads as traffic moves around her. Some men turn to watch her pass, while others smile, gesture in appreciation or appear to cheer her on.

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Commuters even actively made space for her that caught particular attention. Several auto-rickshaw drivers can be seen giving way, while others appear to help direct traffic, allowing Siya to pass through without having to squeeze between vehicles.

“Not all men are the same,” Siya wrote in the caption.

Many social media users praised the men featured in the video and thanked those who made Siya feel comfortable on the road, while others called the interactions a positive example of men respecting women's freedom and space in public.

Some viewers also applauded Siya herself for confidently handling a motorcycle while dressed in a saree.

The video comes amid conversation around women's safety on Indian roads, particularly following an incident in Gurugram in which a woman biker was knocked off her motorcycle by a speeding car.