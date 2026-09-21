Thane: Clash Over Ganpati Idol Procession, Case Against 70-80 People

A dispute broke out between two groups in Thane's Titwala over which group's Ganpati idol would proceed first during the immersion procession, escalating from a verbal exchange to shoving and physical assault, police said.

Following this, the Kalyan Taluka Police registered a case against 70 to 80 people from both sides. The incident took place during the Ganpati Visarjan procession in areas including Regency Sarvam, Shrikrishna Hospital Road, MNS Chowk and Station Road in Titwala. According to Thane Police, the dispute began over which group's Ganpati idol would move forward first. What started as a verbal exchange later escalated into shoving and physical assault. Those named in the case include former BJP Deputy Mayor and current Corporator Upeksha Bhoir, her husband Shaktivan Bhoir, and members of the Thackeray faction (UBT Sena), including former Corporator Suresh Bhoir and office-bearer Pradeep Bhoir. Further details are awaited.

Unique 'underwater Dwarka' pandal in Mumbai

This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees visiting the famous 'Shivdi Cha Raja' in Mumbai's Shivdi area are getting a different kind of darshan. As the Ganpati mandal completes 75 years, the organisers have created an underwater Dwarka theme for this year's celebrations. The unique pandal has been attracting devotees from Mumbai as well as other parts of Maharashtra and India. The display recreates the idea of Dwarka under the sea, giving visitors a chance to see the Ganpati idol along with the specially created theme.

Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, the idol of Lord Ganesha has been installed in the Ayodhya Nagar area as part of the ongoing Bal Shri Ganesh Mahotsav festivities, with devotees offering prayers amid festive fervour in the temple town. The grand immersion (Visarjan) ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 25 at Guptar Ghat (Gupt Hari Ghat), coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival, celebrated with religious fervour across the country, marks the culmination of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with devotees taking part in rituals and prayers leading up to the final immersion of the idol.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)