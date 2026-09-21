DUSU Polls: Congress Top Brass Upset With NSUI's Dismal Performance

Congress Unhappy With NSUI's DUSU Poll Debacle

The Congress top brass, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, has expressed strong displeasure over the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) dismal performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where the party's student wing failed to secure even a single seat, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the central leadership is particularly upset with the manner in which NSUI leaders and in-charge handled the campaign strategy, candidate selection, and overall election management.

ABVP Sweeps Polls, Infighting Blamed for NSUI Loss

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), swept the DUSU elections by winning three out of the four central panel posts, while the NSUI failed to open its account.

Sources said that infighting within the state unit of the student wing and the presence of rebel candidates in the organisation severely dented the NSUI's prospects, effectively giving the ABVP an electoral advantage.

Sources added that the Congress leadership is taking the matter very seriously and that action will be taken in this regard soon. This comes as the Congress student wing NSUI failed to win a single post out of the four.

DUSU Election Results: Final Tally

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, ABVP's Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh secured the Joint Secretary post with 16,641 votes, while Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav received 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary secured 15,106 votes.

Key Campaign Issues and Contestants

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice.

Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. (ANI)

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