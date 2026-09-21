WATCH: Monkey Walks Into Salon, Sits Like A VIP Customer And Gets Head Massage Video Goes Viral

A monkey has become an unlikely internet sensation after casually entering a salon and appearing to enjoy a relaxing head massage like a regular customer. The funny video shows the animal getting cosy in a barber chair while getting a haircut. At first, it looks like an unplanned break, but it quickly turns into a rather strange grooming session.

It is shown in the video that the monkey is sitting quietly in the chair while the barber massages its head gently. The animal doesn't seem to be fighting or trying to get away; it looks completely at ease. At one point, the monkey seems to close its eyes and relax into the treatment, which makes the scene look a lot like a person having a good time at the salon.

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Viewers have joked that the animal arrived with a definite notion of how it intended to spend its day because of its calm demeanour, which has turned into one of the clip's most hilarious features.

Online users instantly took notice of the surprise salon visitor and came up with amusing descriptions of the monkey's relaxed demeanour. Some viewers made fun of it by calling it a "VIP customer," while others said that it had found the joys of salon grooming and had no plans to leave anytime soon.

Jokes that the monkey was secretly pleading with the barber to continue the massage have also been sparked by its at ease demeanour and calm look.

Social media users were amused by the unique meeting, which transformed a typical salon chair into the backdrop for an unforgettable and very unexpected grooming session. The incident's precise location is yet unclear.