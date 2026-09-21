8Th Pay Commission: Salary, Fitment Factor And DA Updates You Need To Know

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) What are the latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission? We break down everything from DA and fitment factor to HRA, expected salary hikes, and implementation timelines.

The central government sets up a pay commission every ten years to decide the remuneration for its employees and pensioners. The government formed the 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC) last year, and it is currently in the discussion phase.

The commission has already completed meetings in Chandigarh, Chennai, and Puducherry. Officials will hold the next meeting in Bengaluru next month. The panel is holding continuous discussions with employee unions and federations, including representatives from defence and railways.

Experts are making three different estimates regarding the potential salary hike. Conservative estimates suggest a 20 to 30 percent increase, moderate estimates point to 30 to 50 percent, while the most optimistic projections hint at a hike of over 80 percent.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) that define the working boundaries for the commission. The panel will primarily review and rationalize salaries, allowances, and other benefits based on current needs before drafting its recommendations.

The commission is closely examining several key components to recommend realistic changes. These include basic pay, fitment factor, Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel allowance, and performance-based incentives.

The fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier that converts the old basic pay into the new salary structure. Officials have not finalized this multiplier yet, but various reports suggest it could range between 2.28 and 3.83.

Employee unions, especially the NC-JCM, have proposed a revision in the House Rent Allowance since the rates have remained unchanged since 2017. They are demanding 36 percent HRA for X category cities, 24 percent for Y category, and 12 percent for Z category cities.

Employee and pensioner organizations have demanded the merger of DA based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. This demand is crucial because the government calculates other components like provident fund, pension, and gratuity based on the basic pay.

The 8th Pay Commission recommendations will benefit over 1 crore people once implemented. This massive group includes around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, covering defence and railway staff.

The commission must submit its recommendations within 18 months of its formation on November 3, 2025, making the final deadline May 2027. However, some experts expect preliminary announcements by February or early April next year, with full implementation likely around 2029 or 2030.