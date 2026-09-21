Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) Devices Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A T8.6% CAGR Through 2030

Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) Devices Market Analysis

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The Business Research Company's Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) Devices Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT) devices market has been expanding steadily, driven by advancements in cancer treatment techniques and growing demand for targeted radiation therapies. This report delves into the market's current size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook, offering a comprehensive understanding of this specialized healthcare sector.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Intraoperative Radiotherapy Devices Market

The market for intraoperative radiotherapy devices has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $0.46 billion in 2025 to $0.5 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion over recent years is largely due to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, heightened uptake of advanced cancer treatment approaches, growing demand for focused radiation therapies, the development of oncology care infrastructure, and broader clinical acceptance of intraoperative treatment methods.

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Outlook for Future Growth and Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the intraoperative radiotherapy devices market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors fueling this future growth include increased preference for personalized cancer therapies, greater demand for precision in radiation delivery, the rising use of mobile intraoperative radiotherapy systems, enhanced integration of image-guided surgical technologies, and higher investment levels in cutting-edge oncology treatment centers. Key trends shaping the market during this period involve the adoption of precise radiation technologies, incorporation of real-time imaging during surgeries, preference for single-session cancer treatments, development of minimally invasive oncology solutions, and innovations in compact, portable radiotherapy devices.

What Intraoperative Radiotherapy Devices Are and How They Work

Intraoperative radiotherapy devices are advanced medical tools designed to administer a concentrated dose of radiation directly to the surgical site immediately after tumor removal. This targeted therapy aims to eliminate any residual cancer cells while protecting surrounding healthy tissue from unnecessary radiation exposure. These devices combine sophisticated radiation delivery systems with imaging technologies, enabling surgeons to provide accurate and effective treatment during the operation itself.

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Rising Breast Cancer Rates as a Key Growth Driver for IORT Devices

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer significantly contributes to the growth of the intraoperative radiotherapy devices market. Breast cancer occurs when abnormal cells multiply uncontrollably in breast tissue, forming malignant tumors that may spread if untreated. This rise in breast cancer cases is prompting greater demand for early diagnosis and improved treatment options, including therapies that enhance clinical outcomes and disease management. Specifically, the growing number of patients undergoing breast-conserving surgery boosts the need for IORT devices that enable targeted radiation during the procedure, thereby reducing the necessity for multiple postoperative radiation sessions. For example, in 2023, the United States reported 288,494 new female breast cancer cases, and in 2024, 43,402 deaths were recorded from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This trend underscores the increasing market demand for intraoperative radiotherapy devices.

North America's Market Leadership and Western Europe's Rapid Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the intraoperative radiotherapy devices market. However, Western Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. This market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional performance and growth opportunities worldwide.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) Devices Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A t8.6% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 04:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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