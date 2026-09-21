Liver-Disease Research Solutions From Cloud-Clone:Integrated Product Portfolio Empowersprecision-Medicine Investigations

End-to-end research tools spanning molecular assays, primary cells and animal models advance global hepatology studies

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hepatic disorders represent a major global public-health burden. Viral hepatitis and the fast-growing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty-liver-related conditions affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, creating urgent demand for robust research tools to unravel disease mechanisms, identify biomarkers and accelerate therapeutic development. Cloud-Clone delivers a complete integrated portfolio of biological reagents, primary cells and pre-clinical animal models tailored for hepatology research. The unified toolset supports continuous research workflows from molecular mechanism exploration through pre-clinical in-vivo validation, driving progress for global liver-disease precision-medicine programmes.

Hepatitis is widely known as the“silent killer”. Hundreds of millions across the globe live with chronic hepatitis-B virus infection. Meanwhile, shifts in modern lifestyles are driving rising incidence of non-alcoholic fatty-liver disease and its inflammatory subtypes. Public-health authorities worldwide pursue the long-term vision of eliminating viral hepatitis as a major health threat. Closing gaps in diagnostic access and treatment coverage remains a critical priority. High-quality biological research reagents serve as the foundational building-block bridging basic discoveries and clinical translation, pushing hepatology research into the era of precision medicine.

Full-chain Product Empowerment: One-stop Solutions from Molecules to Animal Models

Dedicated to supporting rigorous scientific exploration, Cloud-Clone has built a comprehensive product ecosystem for liver-disease research. The portfolio systematically covers research workflows at molecular, cellular and whole-animal levels, supplying end-to-end tools for mechanism dissection, biomarker discovery and new-drug development to accelerate every key stage of hepatology investigation.

Precision Detection: High-sensitivity Biomarker Kits Trace Molecular Signatures of Liver Injury

Early screening and longitudinal monitoring of liver disease rely heavily on sensitive and specific biomarkers. For research laboratories, ELISA and high-throughput multiplex assay kits constitute core instruments for dissecting the mechanisms behind hepatitis, liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Leveraging highly-specific matched antibody pairs and optimised coating chemistry, Cloud-Clone offers ELISA kits targeting markers linked to liver function impairment, hepatic fibrosis and liver cancer, including albumin (ALB), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), hyaluronic acid, type-IV collagen and TGF-β1. These kits deliver broad dynamic ranges and excellent lot-to-lot consistency. Compatible sample types include serum, plasma, cell-culture supernatant and tissue homogenate, and assays are validated for human, mouse and rat specimens to ensure reproducible, stable datasets.

Cloud-Clone also provides multiplex panels optimised for flow cytometry and Luminex platforms, for example product IS135-35. Using only 25 μL starting sample volume, the panel simultaneously quantifies five analytes: alkaline phosphatase (ALP), ALT, AST, ALB and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). It conserves precious biological material and delivers efficient readouts for decoding molecular networks driving liver-disease progression.

Core Raw-material Resources: High-activity Recombinant Proteins and Highly-specific Antibodies

From sandwich-immunoassay development to signalling-pathway analysis and novel-therapy validation, biologically-active proteins and specific antibodies act as critical foundational resources across research pipelines. Supported by multi-system expression platforms including E. coli, yeast and mammalian cell lines, Cloud-Clone produces human and murine cytokines and metabolic regulatory proteins such as IL-6, TNF-α, leptin, resistin, FGF21, HGF and LBP. These reagents feature high purity and low endotoxin levels, suitable for hepatocyte cultivation and in-vitro inflammatory-disease model construction to underpin mechanistic studies.

Cloud-Clone's mature antibody-development platform generates target-specific antibodies against key markers including CK18, CK19, HNF4α, CD31, CD68, α-SMA, Desmin and CHI3L1. These reagents enable identification of hepatocytes, hepatic stellate cells, Kupffer cells and endothelial cell subsets and are validated for Western Blot, immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence applications. Custom services are also available, covering recombinant-protein production, monoclonal- and polyclonal-antibody generation, purification, and labelling with HRP or biotin. Flexible technical support accelerates basic hepatology research and translational-medicine projects.

Figure 1 Validation datasets for key target antibodies applied in liver-disease research

Bridges for Translational Medicine: Primary Cells and Animal Models Enable Pre-clinical Evaluation

Translational research requires robust tools to connect in-vitro observations with in-vivo testing and eventual clinical practice. Primary hepatocytes retain physiological enzymatic activity and metabolic profiles found in living tissues, earning recognition as the gold-standard in-vitro system for drug metabolism and toxicity assessment. Cloud-Clone supplies fresh and cryopreserved primary hepatocytes derived from multiple species: human, rabbit, canine, rat and mouse. Optimised isolation and cryopreservation protocols maintain high post-thaw cell viability. Purpose-formulated culture media support long-term stable experiments for drug-interaction, toxicology and metabolism studies, alongside multi-species customisation services.

For animal-model studies, carbon-tetrachloride-induced hepatic-fibrosis models represent a well-established experimental system. By fine-tuning injection dosage and treatment schedules, Cloud-Clone generates reproducible animal models representing progressive stages from liver fibrosis through early-stage cirrhosis, with pathological phenotypes closely mirroring human clinical presentations. Alcohol-associated liver-disease and autoimmune-hepatitis models are continuously optimised to recapitulate clinical pathological features. All primary-cell and animal-model products follow ethical review requirements and are delivered with complete quality-control documentation, supplying ready-to-use, compliant source data for pre-clinical programme submissions.

Figure 2 Selected primary-cell products from Cloud-Clone for liver-disease research

Systematic Portfolio Strategy: Integrated Resources Support Coherent Research Workflows

Liver-disease pathogenesis involves complex crosstalk across genetic, protein, metabolic, cellular and organism-level processes. Single-category reagents cannot fully satisfy demands for systematic investigation. Cloud-Clone's interconnected product ecosystem covers each of these biological layers and maintains consistent traceable experimental standards. Deep integration of assays, cells, animal models and detection protocols allows researchers to carry out coherent experimental sequences ranging from molecular interaction analysis and cellular phenotypic characterisation to whole-animal studies under unified quality benchmarks. The portfolio supports both early-phase high-throughput compound screening and later-stage data package assembly for IND submissions, combining standard off-the-shelf tools with comprehensive technical assistance.

Looking ahead, Cloud-Clone will keep investing in hepatology-focused R&D. By expanding its product catalogue and enforcing stringent quality-control benchmarks, the company aims to empower investigators worldwide and advance joint efforts against the global burden of liver-related illnesses.

As global hepatology research continues to advance, well-validated, end-to-end research toolkits grow increasingly vital. Cloud-Clone will further expand its integrated portfolio of assays, primary cells and pre-clinical animal models. By delivering reliable biological resources and responsive technical support, Cloud-Clone strives to accelerate mechanistic research and therapeutic innovation for liver diseases across the global scientific community.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Liver-disease Research Solutions from Cloud-Clone:Integrated Product Portfolio EmpowersPrecision-medicine Investigations News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP September 21, 2026, 04:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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