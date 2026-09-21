Cloud-Clone Cytokeratin (CK) Antibody Series: Setting New Benchmarks For Independently Developed Antibodies

Full-chain In-house R&D Delivers High-performance CK Antibodies for Global Life-Science and In-vitro-diagnostic Applications

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antibodies serve as core detection probes across life-science research and in-vitro diagnostics. Assay reliability and diagnostic precision hinge directly upon antibody performance. Long-standing challenges including lot-to-lot variation, insufficient specificity and limited traceability have plagued cytokeratin antibody workflows worldwide. Cloud-Clone, a biological-reagent manufacturer with nearly 20 years of industry experience, has launched its comprehensive Cytokeratin (CK) antibody portfolio built on end-to-end independent R&D capabilities. The product line delivers performance matching leading global suppliers and addresses critical pain-points for researchers, quality-control specialists and diagnostic manufacturers worldwide.

As core detection“probes” within life-science and in-vitro diagnostic fields, antibodies define the depth of scientific exploration and the accuracy of clinical diagnosis. For QC specialists, research scientists and diagnostic enterprises, Cloud-Clone antibodies featuring high specificity, robust stability and full data traceability lay solid foundations for reliable experimental outcomes, efficient research execution and precise pathological diagnosis.

With nearly two decades of expertise as an original biological-reagent manufacturer, Cloud-Clone leverages full-chain independent R&D to release its premium-grade Cytokeratin (CK) antibody series. Powered by in-house development capabilities, the portfolio provides globally competitive high-quality products, resolves practical bottlenecks in CK-antibody applications, and facilitates high-quality advancement for life-science studies and in-vitro diagnostics.

Source-level Quality Control: Building Robust Performance via End-to-end In-house Manufacturing

Antibody products globally frequently suffer from lot-to-lot inconsistency, inadequate specificity and poor data traceability. These issues are especially prominent for CK antibodies. High sequence homology among CK isoforms easily triggers experimental artefacts caused by poor antibody specificity, while unstable batch performance undermines result reproducibility and hinders research and diagnostic workflows.

Recognising quality as its core competitive advantage, Cloud-Clone rejects simple repackaging or third-party-manufacturing models. Every step, from antigen design and protein expression to animal immunization, antibody purification and labelling, is completed in-house, eliminating quality risks at the source.

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone SPF-grade animal facility (SPF-grade laboratory-animal breeding base for Cloud-Clone antibody production to guarantee source-level antibody quality)

Cloud-Clone has implemented a strict three-level closed-loop quality-control system to validate every production batch.

- Raw-material stage: Each batch of antigen undergoes sequencing analysis and purity verification to precisely target isoform-specific CK epitopes and improve intrinsic antibody specificity.

- Production stage: Semi-automated production lines minimize human-introduced error and secure consistent performance across batches.

- Finished-product stage: Rigorous internal standards are enforced. Each antibody batch is cross-validated across multiple tissue and cell samples to confirm specificity and sensitivity meet research and diagnostic requirements.

Additionally, Cloud-Clone has built a proprietary information-management system that archives full test datasets and raw imaging records for every antibody lot. Every batch undergoes formal testing and is fully traceable, effectively mitigating reproducibility challenges that prevail across the research community.

CK Antibody Series: Versatile Research Tools for Epithelial-tissue Studies

As key building-blocks of epithelial cell cytoskeletons, cytokeratins represent indispensable biomarkers for pathological diagnosis and oncology research. Tissue-specific expression patterns of different CK isoforms can only be reliably detected using high-quality antibodies.

Tailored to practical research and diagnostic requirements, Cloud-Clone CK antibody portfolio covers low-to-high-molecular-weight isoforms as well as both pan-CK and isoform-specific targets, supporting mechanistic investigations into epithelial-origin tumours. Distinct CK isoforms act as“molecular fingerprints” for tumour subtyping and primary-site identification. Cloud-Clone CK antibodies deliver high specificity and sensitivity to enable accurate and efficient biomarker profiling.

17 and CK20: Gold-standard marker pair for primary-site identification of adenocarcinomas Among the most widely used CK biomarkers, Cloud-Clone CK7 antibody specifically detects glandular epithelia from lung, breast, ovary and other tissues. CK20 predominantly marks gastrointestinal and urothelial tissues. Expression profiles of CK7/CK20 (e.g. CK7+/CK20− suggests lung origin; CK7−/CK20+ points to colorectal origin) deliver robust diagnostic evidence and help resolve the challenge of locating primary lesions for metastatic adenocarcinoma.

28 and CK18: Representative low-molecular-weight cytokeratins Expressed within simple epithelia and most adenocarcinomas, this pair confirms epithelial origin and monitors cellular apoptosis. Cleaved CK18 fragments (M30/M65) serve as specific markers for hepatocyte apoptosis and necrosis. Cloud-Clone CK18 antibody offers superior sensitivity for detecting subtle pathological alterations. It supports fundamental research and diagnostic assays for liver injury and liver cancer, and differentiates tumours derived from simple versus stratified epithelia.

319: Specific biomarker for biliary and pancreatic duct epithelia As the precursor of the lung-cancer marker CYFRA21-1, CK19 is vital for differentiating hepatocellular carcinoma from metastatic adenocarcinoma (metastatic adenocarcinoma CK19-positive; hepatocellular carcinoma CK19-negative). High assay sensitivity enables detection of micrometastases and circulating tumour cells (CTCs), delivering key reference data for tumour staging and prognosis research.

41, CK10 and CK12: Markers for stratified squamous epithelia CK1 and CK10 frequently co-express as indicators for squamous differentiation, applied in studies and diagnosis of cutaneous, head-and-neck squamous-cell carcinomas. CK12 serves as a unique marker for corneal epithelium. Cloud-Clone antibodies in this group exhibit outstanding batch-to-batch stability and deliver crisp staining of fine histological structures in tissue sections.

Figure 2 IHC staining results of Cloud-Clone CK-series antibodies (CK7, CK10, CK12, CK19) across diverse tissue samples

Extensive Product Portfolio: One-stop Solutions Matching Global Industry Standards

Beyond the CK panel, Cloud-Clone offers more than 27 000 ready-to-ship antibodies covering ten major research fields including oncology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular science. Each antibody can be conjugated with over 30 labels, generating a huge library approaching one-million antibody derivatives. Product diversity and performance are comparable to top global suppliers.

To satisfy diverse user demands for research and diagnostic workflows, Cloud-Clone provides comprehensive technical support and genuine one-stop services:

- Full-access data transparency: Application-validation results and immunogen information for every antibody are publicly available on the official website to support target selection and experimental planning.

- Flexible customisation: Custom antibody development services are available, including special fluorophore labelling such as FITC and PE, and epitope-specific antibody generation.

- Multi-platform compatibility: Each antibody is validated across WB, IHC, IF, ELISA and flow cytometry platforms. They are well-suited for basic research, industrial diagnostic development and pathological testing.

Cost-effective High-quality Products for Equitable Research Resources

Cloud-Clone strives to make premium-grade antibodies accessible to researchers globally. Countering common pain-points associated with imported reagents such as high pricing, long lead-times and inconsistent batches, technological optimisation drives down manufacturing costs and transforms high-end antibodies from scarce research luxuries into routinely accessible lab tools.

Large-scale inventory guarantees stable on-demand supply to keep research and diagnostic projects progressing efficiently. A dedicated technical-support team responds to product-related inquiries and maximises experimental productivity. By selecting Cloud-Clone, customers partner with a reliable supplier distinguished by robust technology and attentive service.

High-quality antibodies constitute critical enabling resources for modern biomedical advancement. Cloud-Clone will keep advancing independent reagent innovation, expanding validated high-performance antibody resources and delivering reliable research tools for the global scientific community. Together with worldwide partners, Cloud-Clone aims to accelerate life-science discovery and advance global public-health objectives.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Cloud-Clone Cytokeratin (CK) Antibody Series: Setting New Benchmarks for Independently Developed Antibodies News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP September 21, 2026, 04:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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