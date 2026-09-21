Security Tightened In Srinagar As J&K Assembly Session Begins

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Security was tightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Srinagar city as the autumn session of the legislative Assembly begins on Monday.

Heightened security arrangements were seen in the morning on Monday outside the J&K Assembly complex and the Civil Secretariat as the Assembly begins.

Security was beefed up to regulate movement and ensure smooth conduct of the session. The General Administrative Department (GAD) has issued guidelines governing vehicle entry and parking in and around the Civil Secretariat during the Assembly session.

As per the directions, private vehicles belonging to employees of the Civil Secretariat and Legislative Assembly, including police personnel deployed for security, have been barred from entering the Secretariat premises.

Vehicles of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Speaker and legislators are to be parked at designated places within the Assembly Complex.

Authorised vehicles of accredited media persons will be allowed entry into the Civil Secretariat after security checks, while escort vehicles have been directed to park at the designated space.

The Assembly session is scheduled from September 21 to 30, with seven sittings. September 23 is a holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, while September 26 is an off day and September 27 falls on Sunday.

Ahead of the session, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather reviewed security, traffic, transport and other arrangements with senior officers and directed authorities to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at the Assembly Secretariat and MLA Hostel.

The session is scheduled to begin with obituary references, followed by Question Hour and other listed business. Opposition BJP and the PDP have said they would raise the issues of public concern effectively during the session.

Though the Congress party is supporting the National Conference (NC) government in J&K, Tariq Hameed Karra, president of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that being in alliance with the ruling NC does not mean their party shouldn't vehemently raise public issues during the legislative Assembly session.