Dilip Ghosh Exudes Confidence Over Bengal Bypolls, Says 'Everyone Already Knows What The Final Result Will Be'

MENAFN - IANS) Siliguri, Sep 21 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday reacted to the upcoming bye-elections in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, saying that elections in the state are 'celebrated like a festival' and that people are already aware of the likely outcome.

The bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar are scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Ghosh said people in Bengal take considerable interest in elections, particularly the media, which he claimed gives them extensive coverage.

“In Bengal, people take a lot of interest in every election, especially the media, which builds it up so much that it feels like a grand event, as if there are no other issues facing the country. There are no problems, which is why there is so much enthusiasm being shown for a bye-election. Everyone is treating it like a source of amusement while contesting the elections. Let them fight it out; elections are celebrated like a festival here, and everyone already knows what the final result will be,” he said.

Ghosh also questioned the status of the Opposition alliance and criticised Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

“Where is the alliance? Where did the INDIA Alliance go? Mamata Banerjee herself is lost. She claimed she created it, but now even her own party is not under her control - the party's account is gone, the party symbol is gone, the office is gone, and now even their candidates are gone. What credibility does such a leader have to stand against PM Modi? So, do not worry; the country is in strong hands, the country is moving forward, and the public is happy,” he said.

Ghosh also reacted to allegations of vandalism at CPI(M) offices across the state and questioned the party's organisational presence.

“The CPI(M) has nothing left. They themselves commit acts of vandalism and stay in the news every day. Where is their office? They set up an office somewhere on a footpath, then their own people go and break it, and you make news out of it. It might be important for you, but not for us,” he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP leader said there was“no question mark” over it and claimed that the country had continued to progress despite fluctuations in the global economy.

“There is no question mark over PM Modi's leadership. The nation has repeatedly accepted and endorsed him, and today major global powers are inviting and placing him at the forefront,” he said.

Ghosh further claimed that despite significant fluctuations in the global economy over the past four to five years, the government ensured that India's economy remained stable.

He also referred to fluctuations in global fuel prices, claiming that petrol and diesel prices had risen sharply in other countries while prices in India were kept stable, with the government absorbing the financial burden.

“That is true leadership, and achieving 7.8 per cent GDP growth under such circumstances seemed nearly impossible, but PM Modi made it possible,” Ghosh said.