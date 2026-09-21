Facial-Grade Luxury For The Body: Expressions Wellness Debuts Cryogoldtm Firming Thermo Gel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A gold-infused, cooling-to-warming massage gel designed to make everyday body care feel more sensorial, intentional, and memorable

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expressions Wellness introduces CryoGoldTM Thermo Massage Gel Cream, a gold-infused body massage gel that combines a distinctive cooling-to-warming sensation with hydration-focused botanical care.

The product is presented through the brand's central body-care message:

Gold On, Firm On.

For Expressions Wellness, the phrase represents a more approachable way to think about firming body care.“Gold On” captures CryoGoldTM's visible gold-flecked texture and elevated application experience.“Firm On” reflects the confidence and consistency that can come from making targeted body care part of an everyday routine.

Together, the message turns a functional product step into something consumers can see, feel, and remember.









Body Care You Can See and Feel

CryoGoldTM Thermo Massage Gel Cream was created for consumers who want body care to feel as considered as facial skincare-without adding a complicated step to their routine.

The translucent golden gel glides easily across areas such as the thighs, belly, hips, and arms. During massage, it begins with a refreshing cooling sensation before gradually developing warmth, creating an invigorating temperature-shift experience.

Its microfine gold particles give the formula a luminous appearance, making the product instantly recognizable in the jar and during application.

The result is a body-care ritual that engages more than one sense: consumers can see the gold texture, feel the cooling-to-warming shift, and experience skin that feels moisturized and looks smoother and more refined.

See the gold. Feel the shift.

The CryoGoldTM Product Experience

CryoGoldTM is designed around five complementary product benefits.

CryoGoldTM: Expressions Wellness' Dual-Gold Complex

CryoGoldTM= REAL GOLD FLAKE + NANO GOLD COMPLEX

At the heart of CryoGoldTM is a proprietary ingredient blend developed specifically for Expressions Wellness, featuring real gold in two distinct forms: visible gold leaf and finely dispersed nano-scale gold. The gold leaf creates the gel's signature luminous appearance, while the nano-scale gold is distributed throughout the formula to complement its smooth, even application and elevated sensorial experience.

Combined with a peptide-based conditioning complex, Hyaluronic Acid, and skin-comforting botanical extracts, the dual-gold formula delivers more than a visually striking texture. It helps maintain moisture, condition uneven-looking skin, and supports a smoother, firmer, and more refined appearance across targeted body areas. Paired with CryoGoldTM's cooling-to-warming massage sensation, the formula transforms gold from a decorative detail into a recognizable part of the body-care ritual: Gold On, Firm On.

Cooling-to-Warming Sensation

The gel begins with a refreshing cooling feel and gradually shifts to warmth as it is massaged into the skin.

This temperature transition creates a distinctive, stimulating massage experience that helps set CryoGoldTM apart from conventional body lotions and creams.

Smoother, Firmer-Looking Skin

Consistent application and massage help improve the appearance of uneven-looking skin texture and visible cellulite.

CryoGoldTM is designed to support skin that looks smoother, firmer, and more refined across targeted body areas. It is an appearance-focused cosmetic body-care product and does not claim to cause weight loss, burn fat, or permanently alter the body.

Signature Gold-Flecked Texture

Visible microfine gold particles give CryoGoldTM its signature luminous finish.

Rather than treating gold as a decorative afterthought, Expressions Wellness uses the golden texture as a recognizable part of the product experience-transforming an everyday massage step into a more elevated body-care ritual.

Hydrating Botanical Care

The formula combines Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin with Aloe Vera, Centella Asiatica, Witch Hazel, Licorice, Chamomile, and other botanical extracts.

Together, these ingredients help moisturize and condition the skin, leaving it feeling softer, refreshed, and comfortably hydrated after use.

Lightweight, Easy-to-Spread Gel

CryoGoldTM has a smooth gel consistency that glides across larger body areas without the dense, waxy feel of a traditional massage cream.

The spreadable texture helps support an even massage across the thighs, belly, hips, and arms and can be rinsed away after the recommended routine or activity.

Skincare-Level Attention, Made for the Body

Expressions Wellness believes body care should not be limited to basic moisturization or framed around unrealistic transformation promises.

CryoGoldTM reflects the brand's broader approach: combining sensorial textures, targeted application, appearance-focused benefits, and repeatable routines.

“Our goal is to bring the power of beauty to the world. We continuously push boundaries and create, showcasing the power of exceptional women,” said Dr. Theresa Chew, founder of Expressions Wellness.“CryoGoldTM gives consumers an experience they can immediately recognize-the gold texture, the cooling-to-warming sensation, and the feeling of taking a few intentional minutes for their body. 'Gold On, Firm On' is our invitation to make that moment part of everyday care.”

The product is intended for a wide range of body-care routines and is designed to be represented across different skin tones, body types, ages, and lifestyles.

The focus is not on achieving one ideal body. It is on giving consumers a more enjoyable and consistent way to care for the appearance and feel of their skin.

Made for Real Body-Care Moments

CryoGoldTM can be incorporated into several everyday routines:



As a focused body-care step after showering

Before getting dressed for an event, vacation, or night out

As part of a pre-workout or movement routine

During an at-home body massage Whenever skin needs a more intentional moisturizing and smoothing ritual



These familiar moments give“Gold On, Firm On” a meaning beyond a product slogan. The message represents a routine consumers can adapt to their own bodies, schedules, and reasons for practicing self-care.

How to Use

Apply a small amount evenly to the desired body area.

Massage in circular motions for 5–10 minutes, following the directions provided on the product packaging. Rinse the treated area thoroughly after the recommended routine or activity and wash hands after application.

CryoGoldTM is intended for external body use only. Do not apply it to the face, eyes, intimate areas, irritated skin, or broken skin. Patch test before first use and discontinue use if discomfort occurs.

Discover Expressions CryoGoldTM

Consumers who discover CryoGoldTM through social content, media coverage, or creator recommendations can search:

Expressions CryoGoldTM

or

CryoGoldTM Thermo Massage Gel Cream

Product information, ingredients, directions, customer feedback, pricing, and delivery options are available through the brand's official retail channels.

CryoGoldTM Thermo Massage Gel Cream is available at:



Expressions Wellness:

Amazon: TikTok Shop:



Availability, pricing, and promotional offers may vary by channel.

About Expressions Wellness

Expressions Wellness develops sensorial, appearance-focused body-care products designed to make everyday self-care feel more intentional, accessible, and visually distinctive.

Through recognizable textures, botanical ingredients, targeted massage rituals, and real-life routines, the brand helps consumers care for the appearance and feel of their skin without relying on unrealistic body-transformation promises.

With CryoGoldTM Thermo Massage Gel Cream and the message “Gold On, Firm On,” Expressions Wellness is building a body-care experience designed to be seen, felt, and repeated.

For more information, visit , follow @ExpressionsWellness.official on Instagram, and @EXPRESSIONS WELLNESS.OFFICIAL on TikTok.

Contact Person:Louis Zhao

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