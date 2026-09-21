YSRCP Leader Slams TTD's Rs 2 Lakh Pilgrim Insurance As Insufficient

Reddy Slams 'Insufficient' Pilgrim Insurance Payout

YSR Congress Party former Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on Monday sharply criticised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) over its life insurance payout allocation for visiting pilgrims, calling the designated amount of Rs 2 lakh "grossly insufficient".

In a post on X, Reddy argued that Rs 2 lakh falls far short of providing meaningful financial relief to surviving families in the event of a tragic loss, further urging the administration to increase it to at least Rs 10 lakh. "The Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover for pilgrims visiting #Tirupati is grossly insufficient. No amount can compensate for the loss of a life; Rs 2 lakh is far from any meaningful support. This should be increased to at least Rs 10 lakh, particularly given the lakhs of devotees who visit Tirumala every year," Reddy said.

The statement follows the recent decision of the TTD Trust Board to introduce a Life Insurance Scheme for pilgrims who pass away due to natural causes in Tirumala. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in temple administration in India, where Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the family of the deceased devotee. Moreover, the TTD Trust Board has enhanced the accidental death insurance for devotees who die in Tirumala from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Full Swing

Meanwhile, the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams is being held in Tirupati in full swing. The district administration and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have made extensive arrangements to manage the expected influx of devotees.

The Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 15 to 23, followed by the Navaratri Brahmotsavams starting October 13.

On September 16, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government. He said he prayed for abundant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and for India to emerge as a leading nation.

Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams is the most important and auspicious nine-day grand festival celebrated annually for Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. (ANI)

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