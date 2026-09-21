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Stemart Expands Analytical Equipment Portfolio With Dissolved Oxygen Meters For Laboratory And Industrial Applications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services and technical solutions for all phases of medical device development, has announced the enhancement of its testing and measurement product line with high-precision Dissolved Oxygen Meters. These new instrument solutions can support accurate and efficient dissolved oxygen measurement across laboratory, environmental, aquaculture, wastewater, and water-quality applications, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing.
A dissolved oxygen (DO) meter uses electrochemical, polarographic, amperometric, galvanic or optical sensors to measure dissolved oxygen content in water or solutions, helping users to assess water quality. Dissolved oxygen measurement is a critical test for verifying the integrity of oxygen supply systems in reactors and wastewater treatment facilities, where bacteria and biomass used for water treatment are cultivated. DO is an important water quality parameter affecting marine life, the taste of drinking water and the corrosiveness of water samples. Common applications include groundwater remediation, wastewater treatment, aquariums, and fish hatcheries.
STEMart's newly featured series of dissolved oxygen meters provides reliable real-time monitoring, offering users a variety of options to meet different measurement requirements, sampling environments, and application needs, while complying with strict industry standards and research requirements.
For example, the LC-DO-3S (CAT#: STEM-BC-4005-ZJF) is a benchtop meter with a keyboard interface that is specifically designed for measuring dissolved oxygen and temperature in aqueous solutions. It is ideal for routine water quality analysis, educational purposes, scientific research and laboratory testing. Its 6.5-inch white backlit LCD display and long-life tactile keys ensure clear readouts and reliable operation. A built-in microprocessor supports automatic calibration, data storage, parameter settings and data export. The polarographic dissolved oxygen electrode is equipped with an integrated temperature sensor to support automatic temperature compensation. Manual salinity and atmospheric pressure compensation functions enhance measurement accuracy under various sample conditions.
In addition, its digital filtering and sliding differential processing technologies improve response speed and reading stability. The electrode requires only 3–5 minutes to complete polarisation and features a convenient snap-on membrane cap. Up to 2,000 sets of measurement results can be stored and transferred via USB, Bluetooth printer or compatible mobile app.
Among the featured solutions, the NOS-100 Dissolved Oxygen Sensor (CAT#: STEM-AIAE-3071-LGZ) is a compact, handheld device that enables the convenient and accurate measurement of dissolved oxygen. With its economical, durable and long-lasting stainless steel probe design, this sensor is suitable for both portable and benchtop use. With automatic and manual modes, it is the ultimate instrument for measuring water quality in water sampling and water column profiling. It is widely used in many areas of water quality monitoring, including aquaculture, environmental monitoring and the natural sciences.
To learn more about STEMart's Dissolved Oxygen Meter solutions and explore available models, specifications, and configurations, please visit
About STEMart
STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.
A dissolved oxygen (DO) meter uses electrochemical, polarographic, amperometric, galvanic or optical sensors to measure dissolved oxygen content in water or solutions, helping users to assess water quality. Dissolved oxygen measurement is a critical test for verifying the integrity of oxygen supply systems in reactors and wastewater treatment facilities, where bacteria and biomass used for water treatment are cultivated. DO is an important water quality parameter affecting marine life, the taste of drinking water and the corrosiveness of water samples. Common applications include groundwater remediation, wastewater treatment, aquariums, and fish hatcheries.
STEMart's newly featured series of dissolved oxygen meters provides reliable real-time monitoring, offering users a variety of options to meet different measurement requirements, sampling environments, and application needs, while complying with strict industry standards and research requirements.
For example, the LC-DO-3S (CAT#: STEM-BC-4005-ZJF) is a benchtop meter with a keyboard interface that is specifically designed for measuring dissolved oxygen and temperature in aqueous solutions. It is ideal for routine water quality analysis, educational purposes, scientific research and laboratory testing. Its 6.5-inch white backlit LCD display and long-life tactile keys ensure clear readouts and reliable operation. A built-in microprocessor supports automatic calibration, data storage, parameter settings and data export. The polarographic dissolved oxygen electrode is equipped with an integrated temperature sensor to support automatic temperature compensation. Manual salinity and atmospheric pressure compensation functions enhance measurement accuracy under various sample conditions.
In addition, its digital filtering and sliding differential processing technologies improve response speed and reading stability. The electrode requires only 3–5 minutes to complete polarisation and features a convenient snap-on membrane cap. Up to 2,000 sets of measurement results can be stored and transferred via USB, Bluetooth printer or compatible mobile app.
Among the featured solutions, the NOS-100 Dissolved Oxygen Sensor (CAT#: STEM-AIAE-3071-LGZ) is a compact, handheld device that enables the convenient and accurate measurement of dissolved oxygen. With its economical, durable and long-lasting stainless steel probe design, this sensor is suitable for both portable and benchtop use. With automatic and manual modes, it is the ultimate instrument for measuring water quality in water sampling and water column profiling. It is widely used in many areas of water quality monitoring, including aquaculture, environmental monitoring and the natural sciences.
To learn more about STEMart's Dissolved Oxygen Meter solutions and explore available models, specifications, and configurations, please visit
About STEMart
STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.
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