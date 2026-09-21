OEM ODM Hot Selling Pemf Infrared Heating Therapy Slimming Belt Vibration Waist Massager Pain Relief Massage Product

Experience full-spectrum wellness with the DY-FMB 6-in-1 Multifunctional Massage Waist Belt-an advanced therapy system that fuses heat, massage, and energy care into one sleek design. Engineered for modern lifestyles, it addresses chronic tension, period discomfort, fatigue, and abdominal bloating, whether you're at home, in the office, or recovering post-workout.

The belt's Tech Matrix delivers multi-dimensional results: infrared heat (3-level control) gently warms to ease aches and stiffness, while mechanical vibration (3-level intensity) revitalizes the abdomen and boosts microcirculation. Twelve stable magnets provide full-coverage magnetic therapy, and the integrated Terahertz + Ultra-Long Wave technology works to energize cells and relax deep tissue. Together, they help release diaphragm tension, restore deep breathing, calm the nervous system, improve digestion, and relieve bloating.

Crafted from premium PU leather, the belt is noticeably softer, more durable, and easier to clean than standard stiff PU alternatives with fabric edging. It features two DIY mesh pockets for herbal or salt packs to personalize your session, plus an extended 139 cm length to fit various body types comfortably. Weighing just 1.35 kg, it pairs seamlessly with DY-FM series machine s (DY-FM01 Plus/FM02/FM03/FM06/FM07/FM PLUS). Color customization is also available.

From soothing menstrual cramps and lower-back pain to supporting daily vitality, the DY-FMB brings spa-like relief to your routine. Discover inner balance and outer harmony-comfort, warmth, and revitalization are now within reach.

About Us

Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training.