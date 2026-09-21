TSF Successfully Ships Multi-Order Batches Of Port Crane Spare Parts To Global Markets

Consolidated Shipment Keeps Multiple Terminals Running

Shanghai Tansfer Crane Co., Ltd. (TSF) recently completed the production and shipment of a batch of port crane spare parts covering multiple customer orders. The shipment features five major product categories - cable guide rollers for RTG/RMG cranes, crane wheel assemblies, ring forged pulleys, crane cables, and YB55B / YB33C-A75 rail clamp plates - together with dozens of small spare parts and wear components. Multiple orders were consolidated at the port over the same period and dispatched to each customer's destination. This on-schedule delivery once again demonstrates TSF's stable supply capability and its strong support for the smooth operation of port equipment at multiple customers' sites.

Product Highlights: Small Parts, Critical Roles

Many of these items look like minor components, yet they are indispensable to safe crane operation. Crane wheel assemblies carry the full machine load and absorb repeated starting and braking shocks. TSF manufactures them from premium alloy steel with overall heat treatment, achieving a uniform tread hardness gradient that balances wear resistance and load capacity - effectively extending wheel replacement intervals and reducing downtime.

The ring forged pulleys are made from ring forgings with complete metal fiber flow lines and a dense structure, offering notably higher strength and fatigue resistance than ordinary cast pulleys. Their precisely machined rope grooves match the wire rope well, reducing mutual wear between rope and sheave.

Cable guide rollers guide and protect the power supply cable of RTG/RMG cranes. With flexible rotation and a compact structure, they effectively reduce cable abrasion and pulling during gantry travel, keeping the power supply continuous and stable. The crane cables in this shipment were strictly selected and verified against the equipment's original specifications, ready for installation upon arrival. In addition, the YB55B / YB33C-A75 rail clamp plates are manufactured to the relevant standards with reliable clamping force and easy installation, securing the crane rails for smoother gantry travel and a lower risk of rail grinding.

One Shipment, Multiple Customers, One Supplier

The goods in this shipment came from orders placed by several customers - different countries, different crane models and different operating conditions. Backed by a product line covering the hoisting, traveling, power supply and rail systems, TSF prepared the required spare parts for each customer, then sorted, labeled and packed every order individually to ensure each shipment reached its destination accurately. For every customer, whether the requirement is a core component such as a crane wheel assembly or a small accessory such as a guide roller or clamp plate, everything can be sourced from TSF in one purchase - shorter procurement cycles and lower logistics and communication costs.

Quality Control Before Delivery

To honor its commitment of "on time, qualified and ready to use", TSF carried out dimension re-checks, hardness sampling inspections and assembly inspections item by item before shipment. Material certificates and inspection records were provided with the goods for easy acceptance and archiving. All products were packed with rust-proof and moisture-proof protection according to sea freight requirements and dispatched as scheduled. TSF will continue to track the logistics status and confirm arrival and installation plans with each customer.

Reliable Spare Parts Support for Ports Worldwide

The value of port machinery spare parts is ultimately reflected in the continuity of terminal operations - the failure of a single guide roller or clamp plate can stop an entire crane, affecting vessel schedules and berth efficiency. As a technology-based enterprise integrating R&D, production, maintenance, sales and service, TSF is headquartered in Shanghai with its production base in Wuxi. The company specializes in high-performance spare parts solutions for container terminals, bulk terminals and heavy lifting equipment worldwide, with a service network covering more than 30 countries and regions.

This shipment is another chapter in TSF's long-term cooperation with global port customers. From planned replenishment of daily wear parts to urgent sourcing of breakdown components, TSF responds quickly through its own factory and a mature supply chain. Looking ahead, TSF will continue to provide full-life-cycle spare parts support for port customers with professional engineering capability, stable product quality and reliable delivery - working hand in hand with customers to keep every lifting operation in the world's ports running smoothly.

If you are looking for reliable replacement parts or customized solutions for port cranes, feel free to contact us:

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FAQ

Q1 What products were included in this shipment?

A: The shipment featured five major categories - cable guide rollers for RTG/RMG cranes, crane wheel assemblies, ring forged pulleys, crane cables (wire rope) and YB55B / YB33C-A75 rail clamp plates - plus dozens of small spare parts and wear components, sorted by order and dispatched to different customers.

Q2 What types of equipment does TSF supply spare parts for?

A: TSF supplies spare parts for RTG, RMG, STS and other port cranes as well as bulk handling equipment, covering the hoisting, traveling, power supply and rail systems. Reliable replacement parts are also available for discontinued models.

Q3 What does a cable guide roller do?

A: It guides and protects the power supply cable of RTG/RMG cranes, reducing cable abrasion and pulling during gantry travel to keep the power supply stable. As a wear part, it should be inspected and replaced regularly.

Q4 How do ring forged pulleys differ from cast pulleys?

A: Ring forged pulleys are made from ring forgings with complete metal fiber flow lines and a dense structure, offering higher strength and fatigue resistance than ordinary cast pulleys. Their precise rope grooves match the wire rope well, reducing mutual wear and extending service life.

Q5 How is the quality of crane wheel assemblies ensured?

A: TSF wheel assemblies are forged from premium alloy steel with overall heat treatment, delivering a uniform tread hardness gradient that balances wear resistance and load capacity. Each unit passes dimension re-checks, hardness sampling and assembly inspection before shipment, with material certificates and inspection records provided.

Q6 Are YB55B / YB33C-A75 rail clamp plates standard parts?

A: Yes, they are rail clamp plates manufactured to the relevant standards, with reliable clamping force and easy installation for securing crane rails. Standard specifications can be supplied as required, and special sizes can be customized according to drawings.

Q7 Can I order different product categories together in one shipment?

A: Yes. TSF's product line covers spare parts for the hoisting, traveling, power supply and rail systems, so multiple categories can be purchased in one order and shipped together - as this consolidated multi-order shipment shows - shortening procurement cycles and reducing logistics and communication costs.

Q8 Do you provide quality inspection documents?

A: Yes. Products undergo dimension re-checks, hardness sampling and assembly inspections before shipment, and material certificates and inspection records are provided with the goods for acceptance and archiving.

Q9 How are packing and shipping arranged?

A: All products are packed with rust-proof and moisture-proof protection according to sea freight requirements, and multiple orders can be dispatched in the same period. TSF tracks each shipment and confirms arrival and installation plans with customers. The service network covers more than 30 countries and regions.

Q10 How can I get a quotation?

A: Visit or email ... with your crane model, part name or drawings, and TSF will provide a quotation and technical proposal.

About Us

TSF Engineering is a technology-based enterprise in China that integrates R&D, production, maintenance, sales, and service. Its head office is located in Shanghai, the nation's economic and technology hub, and its factory is in Wuxi City.