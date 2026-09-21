Scikoon Completes Fabrication And Trial Run Of 5,000 TPD Double Deck Cracker And Flaking Mill

Scikoon has announced that its 5,000-tonne Double Deck Cracker and Flaking Mill have been completed at its workshop and successfully passed trial run testing. The equipment is now ready for delivery to large-scale oil processing projects.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Guangzhou, Scikoon is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of oilseed pretreatment, feed processing, and related bulk material equipment. The company's product portfolio covers all stages of oilseed pretreatment and has been supplied to major domestic and international grain and oil groups, including COFCO, Sinograin, Yihai Kerry, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. Scikoon has obtained ISO9001:2015 quality management system certification and EU CE certification, and has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a Guangdong Province Specialized and Sophisticated SME, holding multiple core patents.

Scikoon's core equipment is known for high single-unit capacity, high efficiency, and low energy consumption. Its cracker series features premium chilled cast alloy Cracking Roll s and a precision roll gap adjustment system. The four-roll upper-and-lower configuration achieves two cracking actions in a single pass, with capacities ranging from 400 to 1,500 tonnes per day. The flaking mill employs a fully automatic hydraulic system with precise flake thickness control, providing a stable foundation for downstream extraction processes.

Scikoon equipment has been proven in numerous large international projects. In 2025, Bolivia's first state-owned large-scale soybean processing plant officially commenced operations, with all core pretreatment equipment - including Flaking Mill s, crackers, and cleaning screens - supplied exclusively by Scikoon. The equipment achieved 720 hours of continuous fault-free production in actual operation. In the same year, a 2,700 TPD soybean pretreatment workshop in Russia also completed its startup testing, with Scikoon supplying key equipment such as conditioning towers, cleaning screens, crackers, and Flaking Mill s.

The 5,000-tonne Double Deck Cracker and Flaking Mill that recently completed trial runs continue Scikoon's technical accumulation in the field of high-capacity pretreatment equipment. The equipment ran smoothly during testing, with all performance indicators meeting design requirements and ready for delivery.

About Us

Guangzhou Scikoon Industry Co., Ltd., founded in 2003, is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of equipment for oilseed pretreatment, feed processing, and related industries.