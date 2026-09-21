Autumn Conditions To Arrive Wednesday As Temperatures Decline

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Autumn-like weather is set to spread across most regions from Wednesday as temperatures gradually decline from slightly above seasonal averages at the start of the week, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Monday will remain moderate across the mountainous areas and plains, despite temperatures running slightly higher than usual for this time of year. The Badia will be relatively hot, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba continue to see hotter conditions.

Temperatures will edge lower on Tuesday, maintaining moderate weather across the highlands and plains and relatively hot conditions in the Badia. High-altitude clouds are expected, while moderate northwesterly winds may become active over desert areas.

A further decline on Wednesday will bring a more distinctly autumnal feel to most parts of the country. Mild conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, with low clouds appearing in some areas and moderate northwesterly winds occasionally picking up.

The cooler shift will be less pronounced in the low-lying regions, with hot weather persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba through Thursday.

Monday's temperatures are forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 30 C in West Amman, with highs of 29 C in the northern highlands, 28 C in the Sharah highlands and 31 C across the plains.

Temperatures will reach 35 C in the Badia, 38 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, 39 C at the Dead Sea and 40 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

//Petra// RZ