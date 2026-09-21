Swedish Rescuers Provide Assistance To Colleagues In Poltava

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, according to Ukrinform.

“A truly strong and professional friendship has already developed between the firefighters of Kalmar and the rescue workers of Poltava. It's not just about mutual visits and exchanging experiences. It's about constant support, a willingness to help, and concrete actions. Today, specialized equipment and uniforms for our rescue workers were delivered to Poltava,” she wrote.

According to the official, the experience of Poltava's rescue workers is particularly valuable to their Swedish colleagues, as they are currently working under extremely challenging conditions.

“I would like to thank the firefighters and rescue workers of Kalmar, the city government, the volunteers, and the Power Up Ukraine team for the delivery, as well as everyone who is developing and supporting this collaboration. Thank you to the Swedish people for their solidarity with Ukraine. The distance between Poltava and Kalmar is measured in kilometers. But our mutual support is measured in concrete actions,” Yamshchikova emphasized.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden is allocating an additional $28.3 million to support Ukraine's defense.

Photo: Kateryna Yamshchikova, Telegram