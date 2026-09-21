Welcome To The Great AI Freakout

MENAFN - Asia Times) This roundup has a lot of AI in it. Fortunately or unfortunately, it seems like a lot of the news is going to revolve around AI for the rest of our lives.

That was true of industrial technology in 1870-1970; people basically got used to the idea that railroads and factories and oil and industrialized warfare and such matters were central to the way the world was run and to the collective future of humanity.

AI is going to be like that going forward, and we're just going to have to get used to that. So let's make it as fun and interesting as we can!

1. Americans are getting scared about AI risk

AI risk has exploded onto the national scene. AI companies and AI researchers generally believe that the technology they're building has the capacity to do great harm - perhaps even to end the human race - if it's not developed more slowly and deliberately. There are five main groups of people opposing the slowdown:

The Trump administration, which is worried that an AI slowdown might also slow down economic growth Investors who think a slowdown might hurt their bottom line Libertarians and techno-optimists who think regulating technological progress is bad on principle China hawks who worry that a slowdown would let China take the lead in the AI race Progressives who spent the last few years telling themselves that AI doesn't work, that AI is a huge economic bubble, and so on, and who now can't bring themselves to admit that yes, the techbros actually built something that works.

This is a strange alliance indeed. The last of these - the progressives who simply couldn't admit that billionaire-funded private industry could build something powerful enough to endanger humanity - were the strangest of all, since their refusal to acknowledge the effectiveness of AI basically put them in an alliance with libertarians, hawks, and Trump.

In fact, in recent days there has been a tremendous civil war within the progressive movement between the“AI is dangerous” and“AI is fake” camps, with Bernie Sanders supporting the former and his former comms director David Sirota supporting the latter.

But although it has the support of the president (for now), the anti-slowdown coalition is losing in the court of public opinion. Nate Silver has a post rounding up the evidence.

A bipartisan majority is now worried about existential risk from AI:

And a bipartisan majority thinks AI is moving too fast:

Barack Obama, probably the most successful American politician of this century so far, is telling Democrats to make AI safety one of their tentpole issues.

This is remarkable. I don't think I've ever seen such bipartisan national unity on any issue in my adult lifetime. Trump is standing firm against the tide of public opinion here - as he has on the Iran war, tariffs and other issues. But it's not clear how long he'll be able to hold out.

2. A very cool debate about AI and growth

Quite apart from the question of whether AI will kill us is the question of whether AI will deliver explosive economic growth. There's a pretty epic public bet on this:

The people on the“fast growth” side are mostly AI researchers, while the people on the“slow growth” side are mostly (but not entirely) economists. This is an exaggerated version of a broader disconnect - AI researchers are generally more optimistic about AI's impact on economic growth than economists are:

But the people publicly betting on fast growth are making an even more extreme forecast - they're forecasting 15% growth, which is much higher than the 5.3% that AI experts forecasted as their most optimistic scenario.

That's an absolutely stupendous growth rate - China has hit it only in one year (1984) since it began its rapid growth, and that was when it was a very poor country. And yet, a number of people in the AI industry think it's going to happen to us very soon.

Economists - even those who work on the economics of superintelligent AI, like Alex Imas - are skeptical. In a recent blog post, Imas and Ben Moll explain their thinking.

Basically, they foresee a bunch of factors combining to limit AI's contribution to economic progress in the short term:

Slow diffusion of AI technology throughout the economy, The“J-curve” effect where productivity tends to fall right after a big innovation comes out (because companies need to spend resources adopting the new technology rather than on their existing businesses) The difficulty of automating the physical world with robots Political barriers to adoption The difficulty of reorganizing production processes around AI The persistence of activities that consumers want to keep having humans do (the“relational sector”) Bottlenecked inputs to the AI industry (e.g. chips) Baumol's cost disease AI disasters that slow adoption

That's a lot of reasons! It makes sense that at least some of these will end up having an effect. Whether AI's rapid improvement is enough to overcome all of these, and propel us to 15% growth, is something I guess we'll have to see for ourselves. Personally, I lean toward the economists' more measured expectation, but I'm prepared to be surprised on the upside.

3. AI keeps stubbornly refusing to kill SaaS

One of the most entertaining storylines about AI is how it keeps refusing to destroy all the things people say it's about to destroy. On Labor Day, I noted that AI keeps stubbornly refusing to kill jobs. A month ago, I noted that AI keeps stubbornly refusing to kill Indian back-office outsourcing companies.

Now Ernie Tedeschi and the excellent folks over at Stripe Economics have a post about how AI is stubbornly refusing to kill the Software as a Service industry.

Earlier this year, when coding agents came out, there was a bloodbath in software stocks. Why would anyone pay Salesforce or other companies big bucks to make and maintain software for them when Claude Code could just do it all for a lot cheaper?

That logic made some intuitive sense, except things didn't turn out that way - at least, not yet. In fact, SaaS companies started making more money in the age of AI! Tedeschi and the Stripe team tracked an index of publicly traded SaaS companies and found that their revenue has grown faster since coding agents came out:

And SaaS stocks have made up all of the ground they lost:

Ernie's post has many more fun charts.

What's going on here? Well, for whatever reason, companies are still willing to pay for software instead of trying to roll their own with Claude Code. And SaaS companies are probably improving their own productivity by using AI. As in so many other areas of the economy, AI is proving to be a complement when people thought it was going to be a substitute.

That could all change, of course, if and when AI gets good enough, or when new AI-centric business models disrupt older ones. But for now, the simple story of AI replacing everyone and everything just isn't happening.

4. America's quiet, boring rich people

Owen Zidar is one of my favorite economists. His meticulous empirical research with Eric Zwick on inequality in America has fundamentally changed how I think about the issue. Now that research has become a book, entitled“The Everywhere Millionaire: Who Is Really Rich in America and How They Got There.” I haven't read it yet, but I've read some of the underlying papers, so I know it's going to be good.

Anyway, Zidar and Zwick have an article out in The Atlantic explaining their findings. Here are some excerpts: