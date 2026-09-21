Stone-Pelting During Ganesh Immersion Procession In Maharashtra's Jalgaon Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Jalgaon, Sep 21 (IANS) A police case has been registered after two to three people were injured in a stone-pelting incident involving two groups during a household Ganesh immersion procession in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials said.

The incident took place late on Sunday in Raver town in the Jalgaon district when an argument between two groups over the blocking of a road escalated into stone-pelting while a family was proceeding for the immersion of a household Ganesh idol, according to the officials.

According to preliminary information, the dispute began over the blocking of the road and subsequently intensified, resulting in members of the two groups allegedly pelting stones at each other.

The incident occurred in the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar and Raza Colony areas of Raver, following which police were alerted and reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Two to three people reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

Officials said that the police have initiated action and are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and subsequent stone-pelting.

At present, a tense calm prevails in the affected areas, while additional police security has been deployed to prevent any further escalation and maintain law and order.

The Raver police registered a case after 11 p.m. in connection with the incident.

The case includes charges related to rioting, stone-pelting and alleged violations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify those involved in the incident and ascertain the sequence of events that led to the clash after the Ganesh immersion procession.

Further details are awaited.