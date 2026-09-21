Delhi Police Busts APK-Based Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Three Arrested In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's South District has busted an organised syndicate involved in APK-based cyber fraud and routing fraudulent proceeds through multiple credit cards, arresting three accused persons from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd. Ismail Ansari, Shaikh Mohammed Nuren and Tarique Ahmad. Police said 11 credit cards and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The case was registered following a complaint by Vikas Kumar, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 6,57,715 after receiving an SMS containing a fraudulent link. Following the complaint, e-FIR No. 309/2026, dated May 21 was registered at PS Cyber South under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

A dedicated team comprising SI Raj Kumar Singh, HC Sunil Kumar Bairwa and HC Rajkumar Bairwa was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Hansraj Swami, SHO, PS Cyber South, and under the overall supervision of ACP/Operations Balram Singh Beniwal.

During the investigation, the police team analysed the money trail, banking records and technical evidence. The probe traced Rs 4 lakh out of the total Rs 6.57 lakh proceeds of crime through two transactions to two credit cards linked to the accused.

The investigation revealed that the accused provided and arranged multiple credit cards for routing fraudulent proceeds through banking channels on a commission basis.

Police said Mohd. Ismail Ansari, a resident of Ahmedabad and a contractual employee of IDBI Bank, allegedly provided multiple credit cards for routing proceeds generated through cyber fraud.

Shaikh Mohammed Nuren, also a resident of Ahmedabad supplied multiple credit cards for commission-based routing of fraudulent proceeds, while Tarique Ahmad allegedly arranged and supplied credit cards for routing fraudulent transactions.

According to the police, the syndicate facilitated APK-based cyber fraud by inducing victims to download and install malicious APK files sent through fraudulent messages. These applications allegedly enabled unauthorised access to victims' mobile devices and banking-related information.

The investigation also revealed that the accused were connected with other handlers through WhatsApp and Telegram groups. Technical analysis showed that certain WhatsApp numbers associated with the network were linked to the United States.

Police further said the investigation indicated that the proceeds of fraud were converted into USDT, a cryptocurrency-based digital asset, as part of the process of moving the funds.

The exact role and identities of the US-based handlers, as well as the complete structure of the international network, are being investigated.