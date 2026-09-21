Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Celebrate Daughter Teddy Rose's 14Th B'day: Matrix Of Our Lives

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field marked their daughter Teddy Rose's 14th birthday. The couple tagged their little one as the“Matrix of our lives”.

Ayda in a collaborative post with Robbie shared a touching note reflecting on the unconditional love, kindness and joy their daughter has brought into their lives. She also revealed that she chose a song written by her father Robbie for Teddy, saying its words continue to move her deeply.

The post read:“Dear Teddy Rose...14 years ago, you changed the matrix of our lives, in the most profoundly beautiful way. You have shown us the meaning of unconditional love. Your empathy and kindness matched by your sparkle and humour, have mesmerised every day of our journey with you.”

The post further mentioned:“I chose this song because your dad wrote it for you...the words always choke me up. This parenthood thing goes a lot faster than I want it to and the fact that you are 14 already feels like I just blinked.”

“As you navigate this world, we sit in your corner, cheering you on every step of the way. But something tells me, you are already a step ahead of us...going gentle all the way. Happy Birthday beautiful girl...we love you with all our lives @robbiewilliams AW #birthdaygirl.”

British pop star Robbie Williams and American actress Ayda Field got married in 2010. They welcomed daughter, Theodora "Teddy" Rose Williams in 2012.

Robbie found fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995, launching a solo career in 1996. His debut studio album, Life thru a Lens, was released in 1997, and included his best-selling single "Angels".

His second album, I've Been Expecting You, featured the songs "Millennium" and "She's the One", his first and second number one singles.

His discography includes seven UK No. 1 singles, and all but one of his 14 studio albums have reached No. 1 in the UK.

Robbie's six albums are among the top 100 biggest-sellers in the UK, with two of them in the top 60, and he gained a Guinness World Record in 2006 for selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day during his Close Encounters Tour.