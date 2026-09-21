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Screening Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034


2026-09-21 12:00:14
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Screening Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global screening equipment market size was valued at USD 6.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.49 billion in 2026 to USD 10.04 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the screening equipment market with a market share of 34.2% in 2025.

The Screening Equipment Market refers to the industry focused on the manufacturing and supply of machines used to separate, classify, and sort materials by size, shape, or composition across industries such as mining, construction, recycling, agriculture, and food processing.

Screening Equipment Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth
    2025 Market Size: USD 6.15 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 6.49 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 10.04 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.6%
Regional Insights
    Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 34.2% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.4%
Segment Insights
    By Product
      Leading Segment: Vibrating Screens Market Share in 2025: 27.8%
    By Application
      Fastest growing segment: Recycling and Material Recovery Facilities CAGR: 8.7%% (2026-2034)
    By Distribution
      Leading Segment: Direct sales Market Share in 2025: 42.7%
    By End-User
      Fastest growing segment: Equipment Rental Companies CAGR: 8.6% (2026-2034)

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Screening Equipment Market Trends Rising Demand for Mobile and Automated Screening Equipment

The Screening Equipment market trends are being driven by the growing demand for efficient material processing in the mining, construction, quarrying, and recycling industries. Advanced screening systems equipped with digital monitoring, remote diagnostics, and fuel-efficient technologies are helping operators minimize downtime while improving material quality. The expansion of infrastructure projects and mining activities worldwide is further supporting the adoption of high-capacity screening solutions.

    In March 2025, Metso introduced the Lokotrack® EC series mobile crushers and screening solutions, featuring improved fuel efficiency, digital process optimization, and enhanced operator safety for aggregates and mining applications. Such product innovations demonstrate the industry's increasing focus on automation, sustainability, and higher operational efficiency.
Growing Adoption of Screening Equipment in Recycling and Circular Economy Projects

Another important Screening Equipment market trend is the increasing use of advanced screening systems in recycling and waste management operations. Governments and private companies are investing in equipment capable of efficiently separating construction debris, metals, plastics, and other recyclable materials to support circular economy initiatives and reduce landfill waste.

For instance, in 2025, Terex Ecotec expanded its portfolio of recycling and material processing equipment designed for construction and demolition waste, helping recycling facilities improve throughput while reducing environmental impact. These developments are strengthening the role of advanced screening technologies across mining, aggregates, and recycling industries, supporting long-term growth in the Screening Equipment market.

Screening Equipment Market Dynamics Market Drivers

The screening equipment market is driven by increasing investments in mining, quarrying, construction, and recycling activities worldwide. Growing infrastructure development projects and rising demand for aggregates are encouraging the adoption of advanced screening equipment to improve material separation efficiency and productivity.

    In 2025, several mining and construction companies expanded equipment fleets to meet rising demand for minerals and construction materials. Additionally, increasing emphasis on waste recycling, stricter environmental regulations, and continuous technological advancements such as automated and mobile screening systems are further supporting market growth across industrial and infrastructure sectors.
Market Restraints

The screening equipment market faces restraints due to high capital investment, equipment maintenance costs, and fluctuating raw material prices. Purchasing advanced screening systems requires significant upfront expenditure, making adoption challenging for small and medium-sized contractors.

    In 2025, equipment manufacturers experienced increased production costs due to fluctuations in steel prices and supply chain disruptions affecting component availability. Additionally, ongoing maintenance requirements, skilled operator shortages, and slower construction activity in certain regions continue to limit market growth, particularly in price-sensitive developing economies.
Market Opportunities

The screening equipment market offers substantial opportunities through expanding recycling operations, sustainable mining practices, and smart construction technologies. In 2025, numerous infrastructure projects incorporated recycled materials to reduce environmental impact, boosting demand for high-performance screening systems. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid screening equipment, remote equipment monitoring, predictive maintenance technologies, and automation is creating new growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers across developed and emerging markets.

Market Challenges

The screening equipment market faces challenges related to equipment durability, operational efficiency, and compliance with evolving environmental regulations. In 2025, manufacturers continued investing in advanced wear-resistant materials and digital monitoring technologies to improve equipment reliability and reduce operational costs.

Screening Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type

Vibrating Screens Dominated the Market with 27.8% Share in 2025

The vibrating screens segment accounted for the largest share of the global screening equipment market at 27.8% in 2025, generating USD 1.71 billion in revenue. The segment's dominance is driven by its widespread use in mining, quarrying, and aggregate processing due to its high efficiency, durability, and ability to handle a wide range of materials with consistent screening performance.

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By Application

Recycling and Material Recovery Facilities are Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 8.7%

The recycling and material recovery facilities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in waste recycling, circular economy initiatives, and sustainable material recovery processes are driving the demand for advanced screening equipment.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales Dominated the Market with 42.7% Share in 2025

The direct sales segment accounted for the largest share of the screening equipment market at 42.7% in 2025, generating USD 2.63 billion in revenue. The segment's leadership is attributed to manufacturers' direct engagement with mining companies, construction contractors, and industrial customers, enabling customized equipment solutions and comprehensive after-sales support.

By End-User

Equipment Rental Companies are Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 8.6%

The equipment rental companies segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rising preference for rental equipment to reduce capital expenditure, growing short-term infrastructure projects, and increasing demand for flexible equipment access are driving growth in this segment.

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Screening Equipment Market Regional Outlook North America Screening Equipment Market Analysis

North America accounted for 34.2% of the global screening equipment market, valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2025. The region benefits from robust mining and quarrying activities, ongoing infrastructure modernization, and growing investments in recycling and waste management facilities. Increasing adoption of automated and mobile screening equipment, along with strong demand from construction and aggregate processing industries, continues to support regional market growth.

United States Screening Equipment Market Insights

The United States accounted for an estimated USD 1.81 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Growth is driven by expanding infrastructure projects, increasing mining operations, rising construction and demolition waste recycling, and growing adoption of technologically advanced screening equipment across industrial sectors.

Canada Screening Equipment Market Insights

Canada generated an estimated USD 0.29 billion in 2025. Rising investments in mining, quarrying, and infrastructure development, coupled with increasing demand for efficient aggregate processing and mineral screening solutions, are driving market growth across the country.

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Europe Screening Equipment Market Analysis

Europe accounted for 25.1% of the global screening equipment market, reaching USD 1.54 billion in 2025. The market is supported by stringent recycling regulations, increasing investments in sustainable construction, expanding quarrying activities, and growing demand for energy-efficient material processing equipment. Technological advancements in screening systems continue to strengthen regional market development.

United Kingdom Screening Equipment Market Insights

The United Kingdom represented an estimated USD 0.29 billion in 2025. The country's market is driven by increasing infrastructure renewal projects, expanding construction waste recycling, and rising demand for advanced screening technologies across aggregates and industrial processing applications.

Germany Screening Equipment Market Insights

Germany accounted for an estimated USD 0.39 billion in 2025, making it one of Europe's leading screening equipment markets. Strong industrial manufacturing, growing investments in recycling infrastructure, and increasing adoption of automated screening technologies continue to drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific Screening Equipment Market Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for 28.7% of the global screening equipment market, valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2025, and is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, expanding mining operations, rising infrastructure investments, and increasing construction activities across emerging economies are accelerating demand for advanced screening equipment throughout the region.

Japan Screening Equipment Market Insights

Japan generated an estimated USD 0.37 billion in 2025. The country's market is supported by advanced industrial processing, increasing recycling initiatives, and growing demand for high-performance screening equipment in infrastructure and manufacturing applications.

China Screening Equipment Market Insights

China accounted for an estimated USD 0.74 billion in 2025, making it the largest market in Asia Pacific. Large-scale infrastructure development, extensive mining activities, expanding construction projects, and government investments in industrial modernization continue to drive strong market growth.

Middle East & Africa Screening Equipment Market Analysis

The Middle East & Africa represented 5.2% of the global screening equipment market, totaling USD 0.32 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in mining, infrastructure development, and construction projects, along with growing demand for efficient material handling and aggregate processing equipment, are supporting regional market growth.

UAE Screening Equipment Market Insights

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for an estimated USD 0.08 billion in 2025. The market is driven by major infrastructure developments, quarrying activities, and increasing investments in construction and industrial projects that require advanced material screening solutions.

Africa Screening Equipment Market Insights

Africa is witnessing steady growth in the screening equipment market, supported by expanding mining activities, increasing infrastructure investments, and rising demand for aggregate processing equipment. In 2025, the regional market was estimated at USD 0.24 billion. Growing mineral exploration projects, urbanization, and government-led infrastructure initiatives are expected to create long-term opportunities for screening equipment manufacturers across the continent.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Screening Equipment Market
    Metso Outotec Corporation Sandvik AB Terex Corporation Astec Industries, Inc. Kleemann GmbH (Wirtgen Group, a John Deere Company) McCloskey International (a Metso company) Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG SMICO Manufacturing Co., Inc. Haver and Boecker Niagara General Kinematics Corporation Screen Machine Industries LLC Midwestern Industries, Inc. Rotex Global, LLC Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. Anaconda Equipment (a McLanahan Company)
Key Industry Developments
    March 2026: Metso Corporation continued expanding its screening technology portfolio through advancements in mobile and stationary screening equipment for mining, aggregates, and recycling applications. The company continued developing solutions focused on improved screening efficiency, automation, and energy optimization. February 2026: Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions continued strengthening its crushing and screening equipment portfolio, including mobile screens, tracked screening units, and digital solutions designed for mining and quarry operations. The company continued focusing on productivity improvements and sustainable material processing. January 2026: Terex Corporation continued expanding its Finlay® and Powerscreen® screening equipment portfolio, providing mobile screening solutions for aggregates, construction, mining, and recycling applications. The company continued introducing equipment improvements focused on mobility, capacity, and operational efficiency. November 2025: Kleemann GmbH (Wirtgen Group / John Deere) continued expanding its mobile screening solutions portfolio for construction and recycling industries. The company continued developing tracked screening plants designed for flexible and efficient material processing.
Report Scope
Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034)
Market Size in 2025 USD 6.15 Billion
Market Size in 2026 USD 6.49 Billion
Market Size in 2034 USD 10.04 Billion
CAGR 5.6% (2026-2034)
Base Year for Estimation 2025
Historical Data 2022-2024
Forecast Period 2026-2034
Study Period 2022-2034
Dominant Region North America
Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific
Key Market Players Metso Outotec Corporation, Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GmbH (Wirtgen Group, a John Deere Company)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-User
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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