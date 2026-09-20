2026 Shenyang Cross-Border E-Commerce Overseas Expansion Matchmaking Conference Opens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liaozhong Economic Development Zone Administrative Committee

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 16, the 2026 Shenyang Cross-Border E-Commerce Overseas Expansion Matchmaking Conference was successfully held in Shenyang. Relevant officials from Shenyang and Liaozhong District, along with more than 200 foreign trade enterprises and cross-border e-commerce enterprises from across the city, gathered at the event to jointly explore new opportunities for cross-border trade cooperation.

This event was hosted by the Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Liaozhong District People's Government, and organized by the Liaozhong Economic Development Zone Administrative Committee. During the conference, a series of activities, including special presentations, keynote speeches, and B2B targeted matchmaking sessions, were held.

Since the beginning of 2026, Liaozhong has formulated and implemented the Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of Cross-Border E-Commerce in Liaozhong District (2026–2028). It has built a full-chain policy framework covering business incubation, platform building, talent development, and logistics support, and has strived to develop a cross-border e-commerce service matrix featuring "two platforms and three centers". In the future, Liaozhong District will continue to improve the cross-border e-commerce industry ecosystem, help more high-quality products from Shenyang reach overseas markets, and promote the high-quality development of the city's outward-oriented economy.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558