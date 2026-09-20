AGTF Operation In Jodhpur: Two Lawrence Gang Shooters Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested two alleged sharp-shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during an operation in Jodhpur, police said.

According to AGTF ADG Dinesh M.N., the two accused had allegedly been summoned to Jodhpur from Punjab to carry out an attack on a prominent businessman in the Marwar region.

Police said the operation was launched after Intelligence inputs indicated that the duo was staying in Jodhpur and preparing to target the businessman.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh alias Karan, Sunny and Katta, a resident of Harsingh Raynagar in Fazilka, and Rajinder alias Billa, a resident of Baluana in Abohar.

The Punjab Police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest, according to the AGTF.

The operation was carried out by teams led by ASP Siddhant Sharma, Deputy SP Ravindra Pratap Singh and Inspectors Sunil Jangid and Ramsingh Nathawat, with assistance from the local police.

According to the AGTF, both accused were wanted in connection with the murders of two businessmen in Punjab. Police said Jaskaran and Rajinder were allegedly involved in the killing of textile merchant Sanjay Verma in Abohar and Sahil Sen in Fazilka.

Investigators suspect that the murders were carried out at the behest of Lawrence gang members as part of extortion-related activities.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had come to Jodhpur to target a prominent businessman.

The AGTF is investigating the intended target and the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot.

Investigators also said the two shooters would allegedly flee to Nepal after carrying out a crime and return when they received instructions for another target.

According to the AGTF, the two were considered important operatives for the gang because several other members are currently in jail.

Police suspect that the accused were being moved out of the country after carrying out assignments and recalled when another target was identified.

An AGTF team member, Rakesh, reportedly received information that the duo had entered Jodhpur from Madhya Pradesh via Sirohi.

Police then tracked their movements and launched the operation after receiving information that they were planning to attack a businessman at a location near Jodhpur.

Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged target, the motive behind the planned attack and the wider network connected to the two arrested suspects.