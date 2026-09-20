Pace Of Change In India Has Definitely Accelerated: Indian-Origin CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Seattle, Sep 21 (IANS) The pace of change in India has definitely accelerated, GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani said, adding that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the leading internet and web-hosting company.

In an interview with IANS, Bhutani said the company had a substantial Indian customer base and continued to see opportunities as the country developed.

“But we love India as a market. We love growing there and we have a ton of customers in India and it's, it's one of our fastest growing markets,” he noted.

Bhutani described GoDaddy as the world's largest domain registrar and said its business in India was performing well. The overall domain business in the country was still growing, he added.

His assessment also drew on changes he had witnessed during visits to the country where he grew up.

Bhutani said he moved to the United States a little more than 25 years ago. India had changed considerably over that period, with development becoming increasingly visible when he returned.“And that pace of change in India has definitely accelerated.”

He described the experience of revisiting places transformed by construction and other activity. At times, he said, the extent of the changes made familiar surroundings feel like a different city or country.

His pride in India's progress remained as strong as when he moved to the United States, he said.

Bhutani was speaking during a gathering of Indian American technology professionals in Seattle, where participants met visiting representatives, including India's ambassador.

He said Seattle had a sizeable Indian American technology community, with many members eager to stay involved in India's development.

“One is always surprised to see how many of us there are here.”

The meeting gave participants an opportunity to hear India's priorities and consider where their experience could be useful, he said. Listening to the ambassador helped them understand the contribution they could make.

“It was great to listen to our ambassador. It was great to listen to the priorities that India has and what contribution we can play.”

Bhutani emphasised the community's readiness to participate. Interest extended beyond following developments in India to becoming involved in the country's continued growth, he said.“I think the number one thing for me is that people are very eager to participate, people are very eager to understand the story and be part of India continuing to develop.”

He also credited the Indian consulate in Seattle with helping members of the community establish stronger connections.

Its events had brought people together, introduced them to one another and helped form a network, he said. That work had made a significant difference to the community.

“It has been fantastic to have a consulate general here in Seattle.”

-IANS

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