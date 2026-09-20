Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Is For Bharat, Not For India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has called Sooraj R. Barjatya's upcoming musical family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya as a movie for Bharat and not India, drawing parallels to the culture and traditional USP of all Barjatya movies.

At the music launch of the movie on Sunday, composer Himesh Reshammiya took over the stage for a live performance.

The film's leads, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, who also added charm to the title track launch, heaped praise on Reshammiya's musical brilliance, revealing how they feel connected to his music.

Ayushmann Khurrana said,“Kamaal ki baat ye hain ki Himesh ji emotion samajhte hain aur mass ko samajhte hain. Hindustan ki janta ko jitna acha ye samajte hain shayad hi koi aur composer samajhta hoga aaj ke daur mein. Jab pehli baar main narration sunne gaya tha Sooraj sir se aur unhone narration sunayi, tab maine bola ki title "Yeh Prem Mol Liya" kaise hai, aur infact Twitter par bhi sab jagah title ye kaise hai? Tab sir ne ye title track play kiya and I was convinced ke isse behtar title nahi ho sakta. Ye title itna unique hai, ye India ki nahi ye Bharat ki film hain. Aur ye Bharat tak isliye pahochegi kyu ki isme collaboration hain between Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya.”

(The amazing thing is that Himesh ji understands emotions and he understands the masses. He understands the people of India as well as perhaps no other composer does in today's time. When I first went to Sooraj sir to hear the narration and he narrated the story to me, I said, 'How is the title Yeh Prem Mol Liya?' In fact, on Twitter and everywhere, people were also asking, 'How is this title?' Then sir played the title track, and I was convinced that there could not be a better title. The title is so unique. This is not just a film for India, it is a film for Bharat. And it will reach Bharat because of the collaboration between Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya)

Sharvari said,“Mere liye bahot hi zyada special experience tha, aur kaun nahi jaanta Himesh sir ki melodies! Hum ne bachpan se suni hain aaj bhi sunte aa rahe hain and it is such an honour we are able to do this on your song. There's just some very beautiful warmth that comes from you in the kind of music you have made, and the lyrics have helped me a lot. Hamesha se mai lyrics sunn ke kirdaar mein zyada pahochti thi. So, I just want to say thank you, sir!”.

(It was a very, very special experience for me. And who doesn't know Himesh sir's melodies? We have been listening to them since childhood and continue to listen to them even today. It is such an honour that we are able to do this on your song. There is a very beautiful warmth that comes from you in the kind of music you have created, and the lyrics have helped me a lot. I have always been able to get deeper into a character by listening to the lyrics. So, I just want to say thank you, sir!)

For the uninitiated, Himesh Reshammiya will be seen reuniting with Sooraj Barjatya after 10 years after their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been said to be as a Himesh Reshammiya musical, and the film's music plays a key role in the film.

It is being said that Reshammiya has reportedly composed seven songs for the film. Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings together the fresh lead pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, who are sharing screen space for the first time.

The film is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a Musical by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.