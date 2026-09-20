India, Japan Air Chiefs Fly Tejas Fighter Jet During Veer Guardian 26

India, Japan Air Chiefs Fly Tejas During 'Veer Guardian 26'

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday said that IAF Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led a formation flight in the indigenously produced Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The embassy also said that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Masahiro Morita boarded the two-seater Tejas during the Japan-India joint training exercise 'Veer Guardian 26' on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "As part of the Japan-India joint training 'Veer Guardian 26,' Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Masahiro Morita and Indian Air Force Chief of Air Staff A.P. Singh visited Jodhpur Air Force Base and boarded India's domestically produced fighter jet Tejas."

It added, "Chief of Air Staff Singh, as 'Eagle One,' led a formation flight in the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), while Chief of Staff Morita boarded the two-seater Tejas."

The post comes as Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Takehiro Morita flew the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 26 at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force as well highlighted that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led the formation flying the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) as“Eagle One”, and General Morita flew in the twin-seater version.

The IAF said,“As part of Exercise Veer Guardian 26, General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Air Force Station Jodhpur and flew the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led the formation flying the Tejas LCA as Eagle One, with the CoS JASDF flying in the twin-seater version.”

Sortie Underscores Growing Partnership, 'Faith and Trust'

It underlined how the sortie underscored the growing operational synergy, interoperability and professional camaraderie between the IAF and JASDF, while showcasing India's indigenous aerospace capability.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday said that the sortie flown by Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita in the indigenous LCA Tejas was a clear example of the“faith and trust” in the homegrown Indian aircraft, as he highlighted the growing defence aviation capabilities of India and deepening partnership between the two air forces.

About the Exercise and Tejas Aircraft

The 14-day exercise began with the arrival of JASDF F-2 fighter aircraft in India on September 8. The participating air warriors are undertaking advanced operational missions and professional interactions during the exercise.

The LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to undertake a range of missions, including offensive air support, close combat and ground attack operations. It is also designed for ground and maritime operations.

The ongoing exercise provides the two air forces an opportunity to conduct advanced fighter training while further strengthening operational understanding and defence cooperation between India and Japan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)