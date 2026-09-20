Ganesh Chaturthi: Ayodhya Festivities And Mumbai's Underwater Theme

The idol of Lord Ganesha has been installed in the Ayodhya Nagar area as part of the ongoing Bal Shri Ganesh Mahotsav festivities, with devotees offering prayers amid festive fervour in the temple town. The grand immersion (Visarjan) ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 25 at Guptar Ghat (Gupt Hari Ghat), coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. The festival, celebrated with religious fervour across the country, marks the culmination of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with devotees taking part in rituals and prayers leading up to the final immersion of the idol.

Mumbai Pandal's Underwater Dwarka Theme

Meanwhile, this Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees visiting the famous 'Shivdi Cha Raja' in Mumbai's Shivdi area are getting a different kind of darshan. As the Ganpati mandal completes 75 years, the organisers have created an underwater Dwarka theme for this year's celebrations.

The unique pandal has been attracting devotees from Mumbai as well as other parts of Maharashtra and India. The display recreates the idea of Dwarka under the sea, giving visitors a chance to see the Ganpati idol along with the specially created theme.

Speaking to ANI about the 75th year celebrations, Shivdi Cha Raja mandal president Shrikant Jadhav said the team wanted to do something different to mark the occasion.“This year marks the 75th year of Shivdika Raja. In the last 75 years, through Shivdika Raja Mandal, we have witnessed a lot of social changes. This year, decided to do something unique.”

The organisers have kept the Dwarka display open for devotees from noon until around 6 or 7 pm. Jadhav said people are visiting both to seek blessings from Shivdi Cha Raja and to see the underwater-themed pandal.

The Ganpati idol will remain at the pandal for 11 days as part of the annual celebrations. According to the organisers, visitors from Mumbai, Maharashtra and different parts of India have been coming to see the 75th anniversary display.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Mumbai, where elaborate idols, decorated pandals and community festivities form an integral part of the city's cultural landscape.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival traditionally ends with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water.

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