Gold Silver Price Today, September 21: Check Precious Metals Rates In Major Cities

Gold and silver prices are in focus on September 21 as bullion markets respond to movements in global precious-metal prices and changing expectations around US monetary policy. Spot gold slipped marginally in early trading, while US gold futures also recorded a decline. At the same time, domestic futures showed a different trend, with MCX gold gaining during Monday's session.

The domestic spot gold market had closed the previous session at ₹1,53,176 per 10 grams, while silver ended at ₹2,37,062 per kilogram. MCX gold futures for the October contract rose 0.84%, while silver futures posted a smaller gain.

International bullion prices are being closely watched amid geopolitical tensions and expectations surrounding US interest rates. Spot gold was hovering around $4,365 per ounce in early trading, while US gold futures were around $4,407 per ounce.

Gold prices can vary between Indian cities because of local market conditions, taxes, logistics and other pricing factors. The rates below provide a city-wise snapshot of 22-carat and 24-carat gold along with silver prices for major markets.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise