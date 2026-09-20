Gold Silver Price Today, September 21: Check Precious Metals Rates In Major Cities
|City
|22K Gold (Rs/10g)
|24K Gold (Rs/10g)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,42,990
|Rs 1,55,980
|Rs 2,54,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,42,840
|Rs 1,55,830
|Rs 2,54,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,42,840
|Rs 1,55,830
|Rs 2,54,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,42,840
|Rs 1,55,830
|Rs 2,54,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,42,840
|Rs 1,55,830
|Rs 2,54,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,42,840
|Rs 1,55,830
|Rs 2,54,900
Silver also remained an important part of the bullion market, with domestic prices affected by both international movements and local demand. Market participants continue to monitor global developments, currency movements, crude oil prices and US bond yields for their potential impact on precious metals.
Consumers should also remember that online bullion rates are indicative. The final amount paid for jewellery can be higher because of making charges, GST and other applicable costs. Gold and silver prices can change during the day as domestic and international markets respond to new developments.
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