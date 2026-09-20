MLS: Messi's Inter Miami Play Out 2-2 Against San Diego

MENAFN - IANS) Miami, Sep 21 (IANS) Inter Miami CF played out a 2-2 draw at home against San Diego FC in MLS regular season action. Goals from captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suarez secured the point for the team at Nu Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 12th minute through a goal from Anders Dreyer. Messi equalised for Inter Miami in the 24th minute through a free-kick curler from the right that ultimately found the top-left corner.

The goal took the Argentine maestro's tally to 20 as he continues to lead the race for the 2026 MLS Golden Boot. The Argentine superstar became the second player in MLS history to score 20-plus goals in three straight seasons, joining LAFC's Denis Bouanga (2023-25) in that esteemed territory.

Messi's latest strike extended his lead atop the Golden Boot; he boasts a league-best 33 goal contributions and paces MLS in goals (20) and assists (13).

The 1-1 scoreline held through halftime, followed by a second half in which Inter Miami attacked persistently throughout the 45 minutes in search of a winner.

The hosts' efforts were rewarded with a goal in the 74th minute. De Paul threaded a precise ball into space for Suárez at the right end of the box, where the legendary Uruguayan forward found the back of the net with a first-time right-footed shot. The goal was Suarez's 13th this regular season, while the assist took De Paul's tally to 12 this regular season.

San Diego found a late equaliser in the 82nd minute. Following several chances in attack for Inter Miami in the final stretch, goalkeeper St. Clair pulled off a key intervention in the final play of the match in the 90+6' to deny a shot from San Diego's Kieran Sargeant.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to take on the Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio on September 28.