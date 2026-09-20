Ayodhya Ram Temple: New CEO Mishra To Take Full Charge Today

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Sep 21 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to witness a significant administrative change at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd), scheduled to assume full charge of temple operations on Monday.

Jeetendra Mishra will begin overseeing the temple's administrative functioning and is expected to remain within the Ram Temple premises and Ayodhya, marking the beginning of a more direct and structured approach to temple management.

The appointment of the new CEO comes in the aftermath of allegations concerning the theft of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple. The trust has appointed Mishra to strengthen administrative oversight and ensure more effective management of temple-related activities.

His assumption of full charge is expected to bring changes to the functioning of the temple premises, with greater attention likely to be paid to the management of offerings, security arrangements and day-to-day administrative operations.

The Ram Temple attracts a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad. Managing the growing visitor footfall, maintaining facilities and ensuring transparency in the handling of devotees' offerings remain important aspects of temple administration.

Mishra's decision to stay in Ayodhya and remain available at the temple premises is expected to facilitate closer monitoring of daily activities. His presence could also enable faster coordination among officials responsible for different aspects of temple management.

The Trust's decision to appoint a CEO assumes significance as the temple administration faces the challenge of maintaining public confidence amid concerns surrounding the handling of offerings.

Devotees and visitors may witness changes in the administrative functioning of the temple. However, specific details regarding the new arrangements, operational changes and measures to prevent irregularities have not yet been disclosed.

According to officials, the appointment signals the trust's focus on strengthening administrative supervision at one of India's most prominent religious sites. Further developments are expected as Jeetendra Mishra formally takes charge and begins reviewing the temple's existing systems and functioning.