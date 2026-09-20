Psoriasis Drug Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global psoriasis drug market size was valued at USD 23.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 26.05 billion in 2026 to USD 61.43 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the psoriasis drug market with a market share of 41.8% in 2025.

Psoriasis drugs are pharmaceutical therapies used to manage psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by rapid skin cell growth and inflammation. These treatments include topical medications, systemic therapies, biologics, and oral small-molecule drugs that help reduce inflammation, control immune system activity, relieve symptoms, and improve skin appearance. They are prescribed based on disease severity, patient condition, and treatment response.

2025 Market Size: USD 23.40 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 26.05 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 61.43 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 11.32%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.8% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 11.8%

By Class Type Leading Segment: Interleukin Inhibitors Market Share in 2025: 38.6% By Treatment Type Fastest growing segment: Biologics CAGR: 11.4% (2026-2034) By Route Of Administration Leading Segment: Parenteral Market Share in 2025: 55.6% By Distribution Channel Fastest growing segment: Others CAGR: 10.9% (2026-2034)

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Increasing Demand for Tungsten in High-Performance Industrial and Defense Applications

Tungsten is gaining strategic importance because of its exceptional hardness, density, wear resistance, and high-temperature performance. Demand is supported by cemented carbide cutting tools, mining and drilling equipment, aerospace components, defense systems, and other applications where conventional materials may not provide comparable performance. Growing industrial activity and higher defense requirements are therefore strengthening the importance of tungsten across multiple high-value applications.

In March 2026, industry analysis reported that tungsten demand was being supported by aerospace, defense, energy, and tooling applications while global buyers faced increasing concerns about long-term supply reliability.

Accelerating Supply Chain Diversification Beyond China

The tungsten market is undergoing a structural shift as manufacturers and governments seek to reduce dependence on concentrated Chinese supply. Export controls, limited mining capacity outside China, and rising strategic importance are encouraging investment in alternative mines, processing facilities, recycling systems, and supply agreements across other regions. This shift is increasing the strategic value of non-Chinese tungsten resources and reshaping global procurement strategies.

In June 2026, tungsten market analysis reported that China was increasingly importing raw tungsten materials while expanding exports of higher-value processed products, contributing to greater fragmentation of international tungsten trade.

Expansion of Cutting, Drilling, and Wear-Resistant Applications Supports Tungsten Demand

Expansion of manufacturing, infrastructure development, mining, and precision machining increases the need for durable tooling that can withstand demanding operating conditions. The broad industrial application base of tungsten carbide therefore provides a sustained foundation for tungsten consumption.

In January 2026, the U.S. Geological Survey identified cemented carbides as the largest use of tungsten, with applications across metalworking, mining, and construction industries.

High and Volatile Tungsten Prices Increase Material Costs for Manufacturers

Limited primary supply, concentrated production, export restrictions, and strong strategic demand can create substantial price volatility in tungsten markets. Higher raw-material costs can increase expenses for producers of tungsten carbide, alloys, tools, and other downstream products. Manufacturers operating in price-sensitive applications may therefore face pressure to improve material efficiency, increase recycling, or evaluate alternative materials where technical requirements permit.

In January 2026, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that Rotterdam tungsten concentrate and ammonium paratungstate prices had increased sharply during 2025 following Chinese export controls and tighter global availability.

Expansion of Medical and Radiation-Shielding Applications Creates New Tungsten Opportunities

Tungsten's high density, durability, and radiation-attenuation properties create opportunities for use in medical equipment, radiation shielding, imaging systems, and specialized healthcare applications. Growing investment in diagnostic imaging, radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, and other technologies requiring radiation protection can increase demand for tungsten-based components and shielding materials. Development of specialized tungsten alloys and composite materials can further expand its use in healthcare and radiation-protection applications.

In 2026, demand for advanced radiation-shielding materials continued to support the development of tungsten-based solutions for medical imaging, radiation therapy, and other specialized applications.

Concentrated Global Supply and Geopolitical Restrictions Create Supply Security Challenges

Developing alternative mines and processing capacity requires significant investment and lengthy permitting and construction periods, limiting the speed at which new supply can replace restricted material. In September 2026, reports indicated that availability of tungsten remained tightly constrained amid Chinese export restrictions and geopolitical tensions, prompting international buyers to seek more secure and diversified critical-mineral supply chains.

Interleukin Inhibitors Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 11.9%

The interleukin inhibitors segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 38.6% of the global psoriasis treatment market, with a value of USD 9.03 billion. Growth is driven by their high efficacy in treating moderate-to-severe psoriasis, targeted mechanism of action, and increasing adoption of advanced biologic therapies. Continuous innovation in immunology and expanding regulatory approvals are expected to further accelerate the segment's growth.

The tumor necrosis factor inhibitors segment maintained a significant market presence due to their proven effectiveness in managing chronic inflammatory conditions and their widespread use in psoriasis treatment. The vitamin D analogues segment continues to witness steady demand as they remain a preferred topical treatment option for patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis because of their favorable safety profile.

The corticosteroids segment remains an important therapeutic option for controlling inflammation and reducing psoriasis symptoms, particularly during flare-ups. The others segment includes emerging biologics and combination therapies that address specific patient needs and expand available treatment options.

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Biologics Segment Dominated the Market with 61.3% Share in 2025

The biologics segment dominated the global psoriasis treatment market with a 61.3% share in 2025, representing a market value of USD 14.34 billion. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2026–2034. Its dominance is attributed to superior clinical outcomes, targeted immune modulation, and increasing adoption for moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Rising availability of innovative biologic therapies and expanding patient access continue to strengthen the segment's market position.

The corticosteroids segment continues to maintain stable demand as they provide rapid symptom relief and are widely prescribed for short-term management of psoriasis. The vitamin D analogs segment is witnessing consistent adoption owing to their effectiveness in slowing excessive skin cell growth and their frequent use in combination with topical therapies.

The others segment includes systemic therapies, combination treatments, and emerging therapeutic approaches that offer additional options for patients with varying disease severity. Ongoing research and product development continue to broaden the treatment landscape.

Parenteral Segment Dominated the Market with 55.6% Share in 2025

The parenteral segment dominated the global psoriasis treatment market with a 55.6% share in 2025, representing a market value of USD 13.01 billion. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2026–2034. Its dominance is driven by the increasing use of injectable biologics that provide targeted treatment, improved efficacy, and longer-lasting disease control for patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Growing physician preference for biologic therapies continues to support segment growth.

The oral segment is gaining traction due to the increasing availability of advanced oral therapies that offer convenient administration and improved patient adherence. The topical segment continues to maintain strong demand as creams, ointments, and gels remain the first-line treatment option for patients with mild forms of psoriasis because of their ease of use and localized action.

Others Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 10.9%

The others segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 16.8% of the global psoriasis treatment market, with a value of USD 3.93 billion. Growth is driven by the expanding presence of online pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and alternative healthcare distribution networks that improve patient access to advanced psoriasis therapies. Increasing digital healthcare adoption and home delivery services are expected to further support segment expansion.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market owing to the high volume of biologic prescriptions, specialized patient care, and access to advanced treatment options through healthcare institutions. The retail pharmacies segment continues to play a significant role by improving the accessibility of prescription and over-the-counter psoriasis medications, supported by their extensive distribution network and convenient availability for patients.

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North America psoriasis drug market accounted for 41.8% of the global market, reaching USD 9.78 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a high prevalence of psoriasis, strong adoption of biologics and targeted therapies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies. Continuous advancements in immunology research and expanding access to innovative treatments further support regional market growth.

The US market was valued at USD 8.31 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Rising adoption of biologic therapies, increasing diagnosis rates, strong pharmaceutical research and development, and growing availability of advanced treatment options continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached USD 1.47 billion in 2025. Expanding access to specialty medications, increasing healthcare awareness, growing investments in dermatology research, and improving reimbursement coverage continue to support steady market expansion.

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Europe psoriasis drug market accounted for 28.6% of the global market, reaching USD 6.69 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for targeted therapies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of chronic skin disorders, and favorable government healthcare initiatives continue to support regional market growth.

The UK market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2025. Growing adoption of biologic medicines, increasing access to specialized dermatology care, expanding clinical research, and rising patient awareness continue to support market growth.

Germany market accounted for USD 1.87 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of innovative immunotherapies, expanding pharmaceutical investments, and growing prevalence of autoimmune skin disorders continue to drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific psoriasis drug market accounted for 19.7% of the global market, reaching USD 4.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving access to advanced therapies, increasing awareness of psoriasis management, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing continue to accelerate regional market growth. Growing investments in biologics and biosimilars further strengthen market expansion.

Japan's market generated USD 0.83 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for innovative biologics, expanding clinical research, rising healthcare spending, and growing focus on precision medicine continue to support market growth.

China's market accounted for USD 1.94 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Growing patient population, increasing availability of biologic therapies, expanding pharmaceutical production, and rising government support for healthcare modernization continue to drive market expansion.

Latin America psoriasis drug market accounted for 5.8% of the global market, reaching USD 1.36 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare investments, improving access to specialty medicines, increasing awareness of chronic dermatological disorders, and expanding pharmaceutical distribution networks continue to support regional market growth.

Brazil market accounted for USD 0.73 billion in 2025. Increasing healthcare coverage, growing demand for biologic treatments, expanding dermatology services, and rising investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing continue to support market expansion.

Middle East & Africa psoriasis drug market accounted for 4.1% of the global market, totaling USD 0.96 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing diagnosis of chronic skin diseases, expanding access to advanced therapies, and growing government healthcare investments continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2025. Rising investments in specialty healthcare, increasing adoption of innovative biologic drugs, expanding dermatology clinics, and growing patient awareness continue to drive market growth.

Africa's market reached USD 0.73 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare access, increasing pharmaceutical investments, improving diagnosis rates, and growing awareness of psoriasis treatment continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

Merck Sun Pharmaceutical Industries AbbVie Inc. Amgen Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Novartis AG Eli Lilly and Company AstraZeneca Celgene Corporation UCB S.A. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

March 2026: AbbVie expanded its immunology portfolio with continued global development and commercialization activities for Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib), supporting advanced treatment options for psoriasis and other inflammatory skin disorders. January 2026: Novartis expanded its dermatology portfolio with continued advancements for Cosentyx (secukinumab), including efforts to improve treatment access and patient outcomes in plaque psoriasis and related inflammatory diseases. October 2025: Eli Lilly expanded its psoriasis treatment portfolio with continued growth of Taltz (ixekizumab) and development activities focused on IL-17-targeted therapies for chronic inflammatory skin conditions. August 2025: Johnson & Johnson expanded its immunology and dermatology portfolio with continued development of Tremfya (guselkumab), supporting treatment options for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.