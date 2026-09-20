Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets With Chairman Of Goldman Sachs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met today, Sunday, 20 September 2026, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group David Solomon, on the sidelines of the Special Edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2026, Powered by Bloomberg, convened in New York, United States of America, alongside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.