QNA Launches Training Course On Advanced Journalistic Editing Skills

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) launched a training course titled "Advanced Skills in Journalistic Editing" on Sunday as part of the 2026 training plan of the QNA Training Center.

The four-day course is being attended by a number of agency employees and staff members of government entities.

The course aims to develop participants' journalistic editing skills and enhance their ability to prepare news stories and reports in accordance with established professional standards, contributing to higher-quality media content and stronger editorial performance at media and government institutions.

The course, led by Dr Nabil al-Mariri, a training adviser at QNA, covers the concept of news and news values, their relationship to editorial policy, news sources, and mechanisms for evaluation and editorial decision-making. It also examines the stages of constructing a news story and the editor's role in producing journalistic content.

The course also addresses the structure of a news story, the basic questions of news writing, and methods for writing headlines, leads and body text. It examines the importance of background and context in supporting a news story, as well as the main journalistic formats and the criteria for selecting them according to the nature of the content and the target audience.

It also includes specialised sessions on news reports, including the differences between news stories and reports and the purpose of each, as well as types of news reports and how they are structured. Other topics include language and style, text quality and the characteristics of journalistic language, with the aim of improving professional performance in accordance with established editorial standards.

The course is part of QNA's efforts, through the QNA Training Center, to develop media and national capabilities and strengthen professional skills in journalistic editing, keeping pace with the requirements of modern media work and contributing to higher standards of journalistic performance.

Advanced Skills in Journalistic Editing QNA Training Center media