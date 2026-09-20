PHCC Wellness Section, QU College Of Medicine Organise Awareness Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Wellness Section at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) organised a health awareness event to highlight the importance of prevention and early detection of health risk factors, and to encourage students and employees to adopt a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

Held in collaboration with the College of Medicine at Qatar University (QU) and involving the wellness team and medical students, the event is part of PHCC's efforts to implement the Wellness Section's strategy and action plan under the Preventive Health Department. The initiative promotes healthy lifestyles, behaviours and habits as part of efforts to prevent disease and improve overall health.

The initiative featured a general awareness and guidance booth, where a team of medical and specialised professionals provided health information and advice, along with several interactive stations that enabled participants to undergo various health checks and blade-->

The event included six health stations that students and employees visited, where measurements were taken and results recorded in their health passports, enabling them to monitor their health indicators and better understand areas for improvement.

The stations included vital signs, where participants had their vital signs measured and received appropriate health guidance; body mass index (BMI), which assessed body composition while raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight; carbon monoxide measurement and smoking counselling, which involved checking carbon monoxide levels and providing guidance on the risks of smoking and available methods to quit; and blood glucose measurement, which allowed participants to check their blood sugar levels and learn about the importance of prevention and regular blade-->

In addition, handgrip strength was measured as a functional indicator associated with health and physical fitness. One-on-one sessions with a community medicine physician also provided individual lifestyle consultations to discuss healthy habits and offer personalised tips on nutrition, physical activity, and lifestyle.

This event supports a culture of prevention and early detection and strengthens individual responsibility for health by offering a practical, interactive experience that combines screening, awareness, and health consultation.

The event also encourages students and employees to learn about their health indicators and take positive steps to improve their health and quality of life, in line with promoting healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.

PHCC College of Medicine Qatar University health awareness event