Qatar Rail Holds Event For Employees' Children Participating In The Back-To-School Competition
The competition targeted children of Qatar Rail employees up to age 15, aiming to increase their awareness of Doha Metro and encourage them to learn about its services and its importance as a safe, sustainable mode of transport. This was achieved through a set of simplified awareness questions suitable for their age groups, along with an opportunity for them to submit creative drawings expressing their views of Metro blade-->
The competition saw wide participation and strong engagement from employees' children, who submitted artworks and drawings reflecting their understanding of the importance of Doha Metro and its role in providing a safe, sustainable travel experience, while highlighting their awareness of responsible public transport use.
Qatar Rail intends to display a selection of the distinguished drawings at several Metro stations at a later stage, to celebrate the participants' creativity and encourage them to continue engaging with awareness and community initiatives.
The competition reflects the company's commitment to engaging employees and their families in meaningful initiatives that combine awareness and creativity, helping build a generation more aware of the importance of public transport and its role in the future of sustainable mobility.
This initiative extends Qatar Rail's mission to support community development and promote a culture of sustainable public transport, in line with its role in providing integrated transport solutions that improve quality of life and support the State of Qatar's sustainable development goals. Through this initiative, the company also affirms its commitment to continuing awareness and community programmes for different groups, supporting creativity among younger generations, and strengthening public transport as a safe and sustainable choice within the community.Qatar Rail community awareness Doha Metro
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