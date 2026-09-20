QU Organises Annual Convocation For The 20262027 Academic Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) organised its annual convocation for the 2026–2027 academic year to honour distinguished members of the QU community and alumni in academia, research, administration, and community service. The convocation aims to recognise achievements and contributions and promote a culture of excellence across all areas of university work.

The awards were presented by Prof Ibrahim al-Kaabi, executive vice-president for Academic Affairs; Prof Aiman Erbad, vice-president for Research and Innovation; Dr Mai al-Naemi, vice-president for Administration and Financial Affairs; and Dr Muna al-Marzouqi, vice-president for Strategy and Institutional Effectiveness.

In his remarks, QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari said:“We begin a new academic year in our University's journey, one that brings renewed ambitions and opportunities, along with a shared responsibility for shaping the future of Qatar University and its role in serving the nation and blade-->





Dr Omar al-Ansari delivering his opening remarks.

He added:“Over the past period, we have worked to define the University's strategic positioning, and we have now moved from defining our position to translating our vision into action. Our focus is on identifying the projects and initiatives that will help us achieve our ambitions and continue developing our institutional ecosystem to strengthen the University's impact and role.”

Al-Ansari said:“We are working on projects aimed at enhancing the student experience and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence, such as the smart academic adviser. Through these efforts, we seek to leverage the capabilities of modern technologies at the institutional level to support students and enhance their university experience.”

He noted that this academic year holds particular significance as QU approaches its 50th anniversary. He emphasised that the University's journey over the past five decades has been shaped by everyone who has been part of its community, with each individual contributing to what the University has become today. The Golden Jubilee will provide an opportunity to celebrate this journey and highlight the University's achievements and its impact on society and the wider community through a range of events and initiatives befitting this important milestone in QU's history.

In the Academic Awards category, Dr Emad Abd-El-Moneim Awadallah, associate professor of Accounting, received the Outstanding Teaching Award. Prof Junaid Qadir, professor of Computer Engineering, received the Outstanding Faculty Service Award.

The Outstanding Administrative Employee Awards were presented across three categories. In the Leadership Category, the award was presented to Saeed Rashid al-Athba, acting manager of Services and Support; and Jawaher Mohamed Fakhroo, acting director of the Engineering Services Department.

In the Academic Support Category, the award was presented to Waleed Said Taher Abdelghany, academic project manager; and Fatema Abdulla Ali, senior student counsellor.

In the Administrative Category, the award was presented to Khider Ahaid Khider Hassnien, senior accountant - General Ledger; Huda Essa al-Muraikhi, administrative co-ordinator; Hassan Ali al-Tamimi, administrative co-ordinator; and Alhanouf Ali al-Shahwani, Senior Outreach and Engagement specialist.

For the Research Excellence Awards, Dr Susu Zughaier, associate professor of Microbiology and Immunology, received the award in the Medical, Biomedical and Health Sciences Category, while Prof Mohammad al-Ghouti, professor of Environmental Sciences and head of Biological and Environmental Sciences, received the award in the Science and Engineering Category.

The awards concluded with the Young Alumnus Award, presented to Shaikha Mohammed AlSubaey, a 2019 graduate of the College of Business and Economics and head of the Institutional Excellence Team at Qatar Charity.

Qatar University convocation academia research