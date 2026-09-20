Fourth Edition Of Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Returns This November

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, is set to host the fourth edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show, supported by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), from 4–7 November 2026 at Al Shaqab's Outdoor Arena.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab's Board of Directors, the four-day championship will once again bring together distinguished Arabian horses, leading studs,owners and breeders from Qatar and around the world for a celebration of the beauty, heritage and enduring legacy of the purebred Arabian horse.

Building on the outstanding success of its third edition last year, the championship returns with a growing international reputation and an increasingly prominent presence on the Arabian horse show calendar. The previous edition attracted strong participation from different countries and featured an exceptional standard of competition, further establishing the championship as an important meeting point for the international Arabian horse community.

The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is classified as a Category B Show under the supervision of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), offering participating horses the opportunity to qualify for international shows of higher classifications.

This recognition further underlines the championship's growing stature and its role in providing a competitive platform for some of the finest Arabian horses.

Registration for the fourth edition will open on Sunday, 20 September 2026, and continue until 1 October 2026, welcoming owners and breeders seeking to showcase their horses and compete on an international stage at Al Shaqab.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Khalid Al Jehani said:“This year's championship embodies Al Shaqab's continued commitment to preserving the heritage of the purebred Arabian horse and strengthening its position on the international stage. The strong presence of participants from different countries around the world reflects the prestigious status the championship has achieved within a relatively short period of time.”

Al Jehani added that the championship has become one of the key fixtures on the Arabian horse show calendar, highlighting the high standards of organisation and the strong level of competition among participating studs. He noted that the fourth edition aims to build on the success of previous years and further strengthen the championship's international standing.

More than a competition, the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show serves as a platform that brings together owners, breeders and Arabian horse enthusiasts from across the world, united by their passion for the purebred Arabian horse. It also provides an opportunity to celebrate the breed's remarkable beauty, distinguished characteristics and deep-rooted culturalheritage.

Through the championship, Al Shaqab continues its longstanding mission to preserve and promote the legacy of the purebred Arabian horse while strengthening Qatar's presence on the global equestrian stage and reinforcing the country's position as a leading destination for the international Arabian horse community.

As the fourth edition approaches, Al Shaqab is preparing to welcome the Arabian horse community back to Doha for four days of exceptional competition, heritage and equine beauty, continuing a success story that has seen the championship earn a distinguished place on the international stage in just a few years.