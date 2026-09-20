ACC, UK Envoy Discuss Follow-Up To King's London Visit

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall on Sunday discussed steps to follow up on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to London in July and translate them into economic initiatives.

The two sides explored ways to build on the business forum held during the Royal visit to boost trade, attract investment and develop commercial partnerships between Jordanian and British companies.

They also discussed potential joint ventures in priority sectors, including digital technology, water, transport, healthcare, tourism, logistics and value-added manufacturing, according to an ACC statement.

ACC Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq stressed the importance of identifying target companies, following up with British firms that have expressed interest in Jordan, and expanding the presence of Jordanian goods and services in the British market.

He affirmed the chamber's readiness to work with the British Embassy's commercial section to connect Jordanian and British companies, exchange market information and establish direct trade channels.

Haj Tawfiq also called for activating the memorandum of understanding between the ACC and the West London Chambers of Commerce through trade delegations and business matchmaking sessions.

Hall reaffirmed the UK's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Jordan and expanding bilateral cooperation.

He encouraged Jordanian officials to engage with British companies operating in the region and promote Jordan as a stable hub for regional expansion, while pursuing joint efforts to increase two-way tourism.

During the first half of 2026, Jordanian exports to the UK reached around JD36 million, while imports from the UK stood at JD121 million.