Jordan's Shift To Sustainable Cooling Requires Industry, Consumer Action

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's transition to sustainable cooling requires investment, technical training and closer cooperation between the government, industry and international partners, according to participants in a dialogue session on the refrigeration and air-conditioning.

The session, held recently as part of an Ozone Day event, focused on "Sustainable Cooling and the Kigali Amendment in the Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Sector - Current Situation, Challenges and Presentation of National Success Stories".

The discussion brought together United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Representative Sulafa Madanat, The United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative Majdah Al Assaf, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Omar Arabiyat and representatives of the industrial sector.

Participants said the transition to sustainable cooling goes beyond replacing refrigerants, requiring upgrades to equipment and production lines, improved energy efficiency, stronger safety standards and the development of technical skills.

A representative of a Jordanian industrial company said the shift towards lower-impact refrigerants, which began more than a decade ago, had required significant investment, training and continuous technical development.

The transition also involves modifying equipment and production lines and addressing workplace safety, energy efficiency, maintenance and after-sales services, the representative said.

Some alternative refrigerants, such as R600a, have a lower environmental impact but are flammable, requiring appropriate safety measures and specialised expertise, the representative added.

The choice of refrigerant also depends on the type of equipment and its application, while the transition requires appropriate standards for installation, operation and maintenance.

Supporting Jordan's cooling industry

Chief of the Montreal Protocol and Sustainable Cooling at the UNIDO, Liazzat Rabbiosi, told The Jordan Times that Jordan has a distinctive position in the region due to its local manufacturing sector for refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment.

"Many refrigerants used in cooling equipment are also powerful greenhouse gases, so their release into the atmosphere contributes to climate change," Rabbiosi said.

She said the Montreal Protocol plays a dual role in protecting the ozone layer and helping to mitigate climate change.

"More energy-efficient cooling equipment can help reduce electricity consumption and household costs while maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures," she added.

Rabbiosi also highlighted the importance of supporting Jordanian manufacturers as demand grows for environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient technologies.

Participants said Jordanian manufacturers have opportunities to expand exports to European markets, but stressed that continued investment in technology, green finance and technical skills would be needed to support the sector's development.

Consumers have a role to play

Rabbiosi also called on consumers to consider energy efficiency when purchasing air conditioners and refrigerators, advising them to check energy-efficiency labels and choose equipment that consumes less electricity.

She encouraged households to use air conditioning responsibly, noting that setting temperatures at around 24°C can provide sufficient comfort while reducing energy consumption.

Such measures can help lower electricity bills while reducing the environmental impact of cooling, she said.

As temperatures rise, demand for cooling is expected to increase, making sustainable solutions increasingly important.

Rabbiosi said even cities where air conditioning had traditionally been less common were experiencing hotter summers and a growing need for cooling.

She noted that the international community had made considerable progress in protecting the ozone layer, but said more work was needed to address climate change and ensure that growing demand for cooling is met sustainably.

"The Montreal Protocol demonstrates the importance of countries working together to tackle environmental challenges," she added.

The Ozone Day event was organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, UNDP and UNIDO Jordan.