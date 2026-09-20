Amitabh Bachchan On 'Learning' At KBC, In Life: Never Ceases

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has looked back on the many lessons life continues to offer, from the details of medical science and tests of morality to the limitless world of music, saying every day brings a new learning both at the“circle of KBC” and the“circle of life.”

The star took to his blog and wrote:“... each day a learning.. some about others but mostly about us.. who we are what we are and where we are.. and the learning never ceases..

the intricacy of the medical science.. the diversity of knowledge.. the tests for morality.. a learning each day.. not just at the circle of KBC.. but at the circle of life (sic).”

The thespian then spoke about“music”.

“...and then there is music... never ending never forgiving never forbidding.. but a challenge each moment - how did they do this.. and the search begins... the mind the senses erupt within and an identity emotion takes over.. fills up the heart and soul.. for that be the ultimate recognition of its greatness (sic)...”

The cinema icon is currently seen in“Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Big B, who was last seen Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary's upcoming magnum opus“Ramayana: Part 1”. The upcoming film will also star Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's“Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.