Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Deep Depression, Heavy Storm Warning As 18-Km Clouds Loom Over City

Kolkata faces severe weather concerns as the Bay of Bengal depression intensifies into a deep depression, while towering 18-kilometre-high cumulonimbus clouds loom over the city.

Kolkata Weather Update: The Bay of Bengal depression will bring partly cloudy skies and scattered rain across South Bengal, including Kolkata, on September 21. The weather system will intensify into a depression on September 21, and it might turn into a deep depression by September 22.

Gangetic West Bengal faces a heavy storm threat from September 22 to September 25 because of this system. Kolkata will mostly see cloudy skies and light to moderate local rain on September 21.

A Times report states that Kolkata has an over 18-feet thick cloud layer in the sky. These cumulonimbus towers are tall vertical clouds that stretch up to 18 km. The weather department's Doppler radar shows that these cloud peaks reach heights of 12 to 18 kilometres into the sky.

Kolkata pulls in a lot of moisture from the nearby Bay of Bengal. The morning heat mixes with this moisture, and the air rushes upwards. Meteorologists call this process CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), and it pushes the clouds up very fast.

Clouds will keep moving across the Kolkata sky. The city will see partly to fully cloudy skies throughout the day, and local areas might get a few spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

The city has a low chance of continuous or very heavy rain on September 21, and people will mostly see scattered rainfall. The Alipore weather department predicts a maximum temperature around 33°C to 35°C and a minimum temperature near 26°C to 27°C for Kolkata on September 21.

The depression will hit the coastal districts of South Bengal first. Cloud density will increase in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram right from September 21.

The sea is turning rough because the Bay of Bengal depression is constantly gaining strength. Gusty winds can reach speeds of 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, and even hit a maximum of 65 kmph, in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on September 21.

The authorities have banned fishermen from going into the deep sea because of the rough weather. They have also ordered the fishermen who are already in the deep sea to return to the coast immediately.