Hyderabad: Auto Driver Beaten To Death Over Petty Rs 10 Change

An auto driver was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people following an argument over ₹10 change in Vattapally under Rajendranagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Police, along with local AIMIM leaders, reached the spot soon after the incident. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.

MLA details incident, demands justice

AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen identified the deceased as Mohammed Mukarram, a resident of the area. "This incident took place in Vattapally under Rajendranagar Police Station limits. An auto driver named Mohammed Mukarram, a resident of the same area, was brutally murdered last night," he said.

Detailing the sequence of events, the MLA alleged that the dispute began over a minor change issue before escalating into violence. "The dispute was only over Rs 10 change. He had given a Rs 200 note for a Rs 10 fare. A person named Azeem, who claims to be a news reporter, abused him and then called six to eight associates and beat him to death in the middle of the road, in front of his wife and children," he alleged.

'Accused are rowdy-sheeters': MLA

Mubeen further alleged that the accused were known troublemakers in the locality. "Azeem, Shoeb and their associates are rowdy-sheeters and are creating hooliganism in the entire Vattapally area. This is the second murder on the same road in a month," he said.

The MLA urged senior police officials to act swiftly against those responsible. "We urge the DCP Rajendranagar and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to arrest all accused immediately, take strict action, and increase patrolling in the area. We are with the family of the deceased and demand justice for them," he said.

Police register case, probe underway

A Rajendranagar Police official said, "We have registered a case, and investigation is underway."

Further details regarding the identity and arrest of the accused are awaited. (ANI)

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