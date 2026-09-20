Art Sanctuary Hosts Exhibition For 10 Neurodiverse Artists In Delhi

Art Sanctuary hosted an exclusive exhibition featuring the works of 10 handpicked neurodiverse artists from across India at the Alliance Française de Delhi gallery on Lodhi Road on Sunday evening, bringing their distinctive and largely self-taught artistic expressions to a prominent Delhi art space. Each of the 10 artists has displayed three artworks at the exhibition.

A Platform for Untrained Talent

According to Art Sanctuary founder Nidhi Gupta, most of the participating artists have received no formal training, with the exhibition aiming to encourage greater appreciation for their abstract approach to art.“Our primary mission is to encourage neurodivergent artists. We take their paintings and showcase them in prestigious galleries, such as the National Museum and the Salar Jung Museum, and today, we have brought this exhibition to the Alliance Française gallery in New Delhi,” Gupta said, while speaking to ANI.

She added,“It is with great pride that ten artists are displaying three of their artworks each here; every single piece is exceptional. This is art unlike anything seen before, as almost none of these artists have received formal training.”

Gupta said Art Sanctuary hopes the platform will help bring such works into more homes and encourage viewers to look beyond conventional representations in art.“Traditionally, we tend to view art through a conventional lens, expecting to see trees, leaves, birds, or human figures. However, we want people to appreciate this abstract form of art through which these individuals have expressed themselves. This is a humble effort on our part, and I hope you enjoy it,” she said.

'Incredible' and 'Inclusive': Guests Praise Exhibition

Curator, art historian and art consultant Shuchi Mathur, who collaborated with Art Sanctuary on the exhibition, described the works as distinctive.“Yeh pehli baar humne aisa show kiya hai Art Sanctuary ke saath and bahut achha laga. And yeh jo artwork aap dekh rahe hain, yeh bilkul I think hatke hai. Ismein woh, you know, genuine matlab innocence hai aur dil se bachon ne kaam kiya hai. So it has been the experience,” Mathur said.

Filmmaker Yasmeen Kidwai also attended the exhibition and spoke about the importance of inclusivity in art.“You know, the very nature of art is supposed to be inclusive. So I'm really, really happy that in the heart of Delhi, Art Sanctuary has put up this beautiful exhibition of neurodivergent artists, and I mean, I'm so glad that I'm honoured to be here actually, and I believe the exhibition is on for a few days. So if you're in Delhi and you have the time, please come and see the beautiful work here,” she said.

Entrepreneur Atul Khanna, who was also present at the event, said the artworks had left a strong impression on him.“I must thank Suchi Mathur for inviting me to the show. This has been an incredible evening for me. I'm so inspired. I mean, the the children, the the the I mean the they have created such beautiful art. I met some of the artists. I'm so inspired by the beautiful art they have created. I think it needs a lot of attention from all of us, and we'll try our best to promote them as much as we can,” Khanna said.

The initiative focuses on untrained neurodivergent creators whose abstract pieces differ from conventional representations of nature or figures. The gallery attendees viewed vibrant geometric and stylised paintings during the event on Sunday.

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