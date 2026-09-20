Researchers Penetrate Openai Systems With Claude Models Arabian Post
The July operation was carried out by three researchers at cybersecurity start-up Hacktron AI, who said they combined a vulnerability in software used by OpenAI's community forum with a flaw in the company's single sign-on configuration. OpenAI later fixed the weakness and paid the team a $6,500 bounty.
The researchers said they obtained remote-code execution and administrative access on community. openai. com, which runs on the Discourse forum platform, before moving from the compromised forum environment into ChatGPT and Codex accounts belonging to OpenAI employees. One account was connected to GitHub, enabling access to OpenAI's internal repository system.
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