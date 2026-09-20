Waterplum Compromises 30,000 Devices Through Fake Interviews Arabian Post
The campaign, attributed to a group tracked as WaterPlum and widely known as Contagious Interview, targeted web designers, software engineers, freelancers and specialists in cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 technologies between about December 2025 and July 2026.
Investigators said the attackers extracted funds or account credentials from more than 7,000 cryptocurrency wallets and transferred at least 1.7 billion yen, equivalent to about $10.71 million, in cryptocurrency to North Korea.
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