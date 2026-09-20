Abdelatty Stresses Two-State Solution To US Jewish Groups On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty condemned unilateral Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and reiterated Cairo's categorical rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians during a meeting with representatives of American Jewish organisations in New York on September 20.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, focused on ongoing developments in the Middle East. Abdelatty stated that Israeli measures-specifically settlement expansion, the E1 project, annexation attempts, and efforts to alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites-represent a blatant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The minister stressed that these actions undermine the unity and geographical contiguity of Palestinian territory, threatening the prospect of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He demanded an end to these measures to support regional peace efforts.

Addressing the war on Gaza, Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's extensive efforts over recent years, in coordination with international mediators, to contain the escalation, reach a ceasefire agreement, and convene last year's peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Nader Zaki stated that the minister underscored Egypt's firm stance on the necessity of implementing the second phase of the agreement and ensuring humanitarian aid access to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty cited the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty as an example of Egypt's strategic choice to promote peace and preserve regional stability, affirming that Cairo attaches great importance to settling all regional conflicts through peaceful and political means.

During the meeting, the minister also expressed Egypt's pride in its strategic bilateral relations with the United States, emphasising a commitment to enhancing joint cooperation mechanisms and building upon the current momentum to achieve the mutual interests of both countries.